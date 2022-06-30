The three entities plan to add electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure to federal roads

MoEI, Siemens and Audi to co-operate on initiatives that promote the switch to electric vehicles and sustainable mobility

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), Audi Middle East, and Siemens recently signed an agreement to cooperate on boosting electric vehicle charging capacity on federal roads and increasing adoption of EVs across the country.

The agreement follows MoEI’s selection in June of Siemens technology for a nationwide network of ultra-fast chargers. The discussions with Audi are expected to expand on this initiative as part of the brand’s ambitious infrastructure investment plans across the UAE.

“The UAE is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and is on track to being the leader in the Middle East and North Africa in reaching this target,” said Sharif Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Industry. “Electric vehicles are integral to this effort, and providing fast, efficient and convenient EV charging infrastructure with partners like Siemens and Audi is a crucial step in the energy transition.”

Since 2020, Audi has been the largest manufacturer of electric vehicles among Germany’s three premium brands. The launch of the e-tron GT continues Audi’s transformation into becoming a key provider of sustainable premium mobility.

By 2026, more than 20 all-electric Audi models will be introduced and the brand is investing in several initiatives focusing on the development of a high-performance charging infrastructure in order to contribute to EV readiness in the region.

“Audi Middle East is delighted to begin this partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Siemens, which further underlines our commitment to electrification in the UAE as we continue to redefine the mobility of the future,” said Carsten Bender, Managing Director of Audi Middle East.

“We have been very vocal about our commitment to electrification in the region and look forward through this collaboration to developing solutions that will support EV customers in the UAE based around the latest technologies and charging solutions such as the Audi Charge Hub concept.”

“To not only be aligned with the UAE’s “Net Zero 2050” initiative, but now be an active participant in it, is an honour and a privilege we are very proud of.”

On June 8, 2022, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said it would deploy ten Siemens Sicharge D 160 kW ultra-fast chargers on the highways in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah. All are cloud-connected devices which allow operators to monitor and manage the chargers remotely.

“We look forward to working with the Ministry and Audi on this important project that demonstrates our commitment to supporting sustainability programmes in the United Arab Emirates,” said Helmut von Struve, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens in the Middle East. “Siemens is proud to be a part of the country’s embrace of an electrical mobility ecosystem, and to contribute to the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.”