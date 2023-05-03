Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA) outcome at COP28 will be a transformative moment and serve as a roadmap to meet climate objectives.

Dubai: On the second day of the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, Her Excellency Mariam Almheiri, the UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, emphasized the crucial role of adaptation and resilience-building in tackling the global climate crisis.

During the 'Global Response to Climate Impacts' session, Minister Almheiri discussed the significance of the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA) outcome at COP28 and how it can support national policy measures to enhance adaptive capacity and reduce vulnerability.

HE Mariam Almheiri said: “The UAE believes that the Global Stocktake at COP28 will be a transformational moment. It will be the moment of truth-telling us where we are, where we need to go, and how we'll get there. And we believe that the GST outcome will serve as a tool that gives us a roadmap that will guide us sector by sector, region by region, actor by actor on what interventions we must accelerate to keep the spirit of the Paris Agreement alive.”

HE Almheiri also highlighted the UAE's leadership in driving the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate), a joint initiative by the United States and the United Arab Emirates initiative which strengthens climate action by catalyzing investment for climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation. She discussed the importance of an iterative process and flexible objectives to achieve adaptation planning and reduce vulnerability to climate change.

The UAE is taking proactive steps to enhance climate resilience, promote sustainable development, and support international efforts to achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreement. Minister Almheiri's participation in the Petersberg Climate Dialogue underscores the UAE's commitment to addressing the global climate crisis and building a sustainable future for all.

Joining HE Almheiri at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue were His Excellency Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-Designate, Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, United Nations Climate Change Champion for COP28 and President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), as well as representatives from 40 participating countries to discuss how best to move forward in the fight against climate change.

The Petersberg Dialogue, which is hosted by the UAE and the Federal Republic of Germany, is an annual high-level event that brings together government representatives, business leaders, and civil society organizations to discuss the latest developments in the fight against climate change.

-Ends-