Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS), a joint initiative between the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), will host its inaugural edition of the GMIS America in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from 28-30 September 2022. The step aims to build bridges between manufacturers, governments, multilateral organisations, technologists, the research community and investors from around the world.

Hosted by the Honourable Thomas Wolf, Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and taking place for the first time in America, the roadshow will convene experts from governments and the private sector to spearhead discussions that will shape the future of manufacturing based on pioneering Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technology solutions.

With new technologies, supply chain disruptions, and demand growth reshaping the global manufacturing landscape, the US announced new strategies and initiatives to revitalise American manufacturing and increase competitiveness. In 2020, manufacturing contributed US$ 2.27 trillion to GDP in the US, according to data from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). According to Deloitte’s 2022 Manufacturing Industry Outlook, the GDP contribution of US manufacturing is set to grow by 4.1% in 2022.

GMIS America will drive discussions on how digital technologies can accelerate the global energy transition and support the growth of sustainable manufacturing. Highlighting the relationship between the future of manufacturing and energy, the agenda will explore critical topics such as advancing the global energy transition, creating the future of the hydrogen sector, decarbonisation, designing circular solutions for industry, scaling additive manufacturing, exploring how Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is disrupting production models, and enhancing advanced technology to shape the future of the sector and accelerate digital transformation. Sessions and panel discussions will discuss how the application of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics, edge computing, IIoT and nanotechnology can advance the adoption of sustainable industrial policies at the global level.

Opportunities for sustainable growth

GMIS America will explore new industrial opportunities and technologies that will help enhance sustainable economic growth and drive partnerships between the UAE and the USA. The roadshow feeds into the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s Operation 300Bn and Make it in the Emirates initiatives to further develop the national industrial sector by showcasing local manufacturing opportunities to international investors, creative and talented individuals, and organisations as well as highlighting local value propositions and priority sectors.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Co-Chair of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, said: “In line with the vision of our leadership, the UAE is steadfast in its efforts to grow its industrial capabilities in vital sectors such as energy and advanced technology along with deploying 4IR solutions to achieve growth and global prosperity.”

“We are grateful to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania hosting the first edition of GMIS America, which underlines the growing prominence of 4IR technologies in global conversations about industrial development.”

“The UAE has made significant leaps in accelerating sustainable industrial growth. Our national industrial strategy focuses on high value sectors as well as on accelerating the application of advanced technologies in all areas of industry and manufacturing, diversifying the economy, achieving sustainable growth, and enhancing industrial competitiveness. The strategy aims to attract international industrial investments in current and future sectors in order to make progress towards achieving the ministry’s objective to double the contribution of the industrial sector to national GDP.”

HE added: “GMIS America is the ideal platform to showcase the industrial opportunities we recently launched during the Make it in the Emirates Forum, which identified opportunities and incentives to attract industrial investors and manufacturers to the UAE. Through this initiative, we invite our partners from around the world to join us on our journey towards boosting the industrial sector’s development.”

At the closing ceremony of the fourth edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (#GMIS2021) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Honourable Thomas Wolf, Governor for Commonwealth of Pennsylvania USA, said: “Pennsylvania has always been home to innovators. Today, we are pioneering the latest technological and manufacturing advances, and we are pursuing smart, creative approaches to community development and workforce training. We share the mission of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, and the belief that only by working together can we truly build the global manufacturing sector. That’s why I am so pleased that the inaugural GMIS America will be hosted in the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 2022.”

Commenting on the announcement, Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, Neil Weaver, added: “As the United States continues to implement new measures to boost manufacturing, Pittsburgh, with its incredible history in traditional manufacturing, continues to gain international prominence and reinvent itself in important sectors such as robotics, additive manufacturing, and sustainability efforts. The GMIS America forum will provide us with the opportunity to showcase the Pittsburgh story to the world while serving as a global platform that encourages cross-border collaboration between US manufacturers, the UAE, and international players to shape the future of industries, create new value, and reduce emissions. We look forward to welcoming the global manufacturing and technology communities to the United States of America and to the City of Pittsburgh.”

Badr Al-Olama, Head of the Organising Committee of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, said: “Building on the tremendous success of previous GMIS editions, we will continue to promote inspiring multi-stakeholder collaborations that seize the opportunities presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution to advance the mission of driving inclusive and sustainable industrial development. As the second city in the US to formally integrate the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its goals and policies, we hope that hosting the inaugural GMIS America roadshow in the city of Pittsburgh will showcase the transformational story of Pittsburgh to the rest of the world and encourage policymakers and industry leaders to collaborate and take collective action to spark social change and economic transformation.”

GMIS America will host multiple activities over three days from 28-30 September 2022. The roadshow will comprise high-profile sessions across several formats, including keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside chats, as well as a gala dinner, interactive workshops and working groups on 28 and 29 September. On 30 September, GMIS America will also host exclusive site visits to advanced tech centers, industrial facilities, and universities throughout Pittsburgh to showcase the latest innovations and technology solutions available in the city and encourage cross-sectoral collaboration and investment opportunities.

The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit offers a voice and venue for global industry leaders to place manufacturing at the heart of economic regeneration and government policymaking as well as utilise technology as a tool for global cooperation and collaboration. Co-chaired by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and UNIDO, previous international editions of the Summit have been held in Abu Dhabi (#GMIS2017), Yekaterinburg (#GMIS2019), virtually in Hannover (#GMIS2020) and Dubai (#GMIS2022), and have brought together heads of state, government ministers, chairs, and CEOs from some of the world’s most influential and forward-thinking entities.

Participants can register to attend GMIS America here: https://gmisummit.com/summits/2022.

About GMIS:

The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) was established in 2015 to build bridges between manufacturers, governments and NGOs, technologists, and investors in harnessing the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s (4IR) transformation of manufacturing to enable the regeneration of the global economy. A joint initiative by the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), GMIS is a global platform that presents stakeholders with an opportunity to shape the future of the manufacturing sector and contribute towards global good by advancing some of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Previous international editions of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit were held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in March 2017, Yekaterinburg, Russia, in July 2019, Hannover, Germany (Virtual), in 2020, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in November 2021, with each edition welcoming over 3,000 high-level delegates from over 40 countries.

GMIS will hold its inaugural edition of GMIS America in Pittsburgh from September 28-30, 2022, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DCC).

To learn more about GMIS, please visit https://gmisummit.com/ and follow GMIS on Twitter: @GMISummit, Instagram: @gmisummit, LinkedIn: GMIS - Global Manufacturing & Industrialisation Summit, and Facebook: @GMISummit.

