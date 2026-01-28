Abu Dhabi: The UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA) concluded a high-level multi-track participation at the Asian Financial Forum (AFF) in Hong Kong, reinforcing its commitment to international regulatory engagement and deepening cooperation with leading global financial centres.

During a series of regulatory engagements, the CMA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong to strengthen regulatory cooperation on digital asset activities. The MoU represents a key milestone within CMA’s broader engagement at the Forum, reflecting its active role in shaping cross-border regulatory dialogue on emerging financial activities.

Under the agreement, the CMA and the SFC establish a framework for supervisory collaboration, including consultation and information exchange, to support effective oversight of regulated digital asset entities operating across jurisdictions. The MoU reflects the shared commitment of both authorities to internationally align regulatory approaches that support innovation while safeguarding market integrity and investor protection.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of the CMA, and Ms Julia Leung, Chief Executive Officer of the SFC, in the presence of senior officials from both authorities.

Commenting on the signing, H.E. Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, CEO of UAE CMA said: “This MoU strengthens supervisory cooperation between the CMA and the SFC on regulated digital asset activities. It establishes clear channels for consultation and information exchange, supporting effective oversight in a cross-border market. Our shared objective is to enable responsible innovation while upholding market integrity and strong investor protection.”

Ms Julia Leung, CEO of SFC, Hong Kong added: “We are pleased to see SFC’s bilateral supervisory relations with CMA has expanded from mutual recognition of funds to supervisory collaboration on digital asset entities. This latest MoU will support responsible financial innovation for both Hong Kong and the UAE and foster sustainable growth of the city’s vibrant and secure digital asset ecosystem.”

The CMA’s participation at the Asian Financial Forum featured a series of high-level engagements over two days, underscoring the Authority’s role as an active regulatory counterpart in global capital markets discussions.

Alongside the signing, the CMA and the SFC co-convened a CEO-level Asset Management Roundtable, chaired by H.E. Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi and Ms Leung, bringing together senior executives from both regulators and leading global asset management firms. Discussions explored opportunities to deepen cooperation between the UAE and Hong Kong asset management sectors, strengthen cross-border market connectivity, and build on the existing Mutual Recognition of Funds (MRF) framework.

The CMA also participated in and led a number of specialised regulatory sessions during AFF, including a Digital Assets Roundtable and an Asset Management Seminar held in collaboration with the SFC. These sessions brought together senior representatives from both regulators, alongside CEOs and leaders from licensed virtual asset trading platforms, academia, technology firms, and Hong Kong-based asset managers, highlighting the depth and breadth of CMA’s engagement across both digital assets and asset management.

Discussions across the Forum focused on regulatory developments, internationally aligned frameworks, and practical pathways for cross-border market access, reflecting shared priorities around market integrity, investor protection, and sustainable growth. Collectively, CMA’s participation at the Asian Financial Forum and its associated engagements underscore the Authority’s commitment to international regulatory dialogue and the UAE’s broader capital markets reform agenda, aimed at strengthening investor confidence, supporting innovation, and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a globally connected and well-governed financial centre.

