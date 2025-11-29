United Arab Emirates - The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved 3,567 housing decisions for Emirati citizens with a total value of AED 2.546 billion during 2025, including 599 new decisions issued in the fourth quarter of the year valued at AED 478 million.

During 2025, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issued a total of 3,567 housing decisions with a combined value of AED 2.546 billion dirhams. These included 524 grants from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, worth AED 356.3 million; 623 government housing loans worth AED 270.2 million; 32 government housing grants/benefits worth AED 25.4 million; and 2,388 housing financing decisions worth AED 1.894 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issued 599 housing decisions valued at AED 478 million, comprising two gracious grants from His Highness the President of the UAE, may God protect him, worth AED 1.3 million; 31 government housing loans worth AED 25.2 million; eight government housing grants/benefits worth AED 6.4 million; and 558 housing financing decisions worth AED 445.1 million.