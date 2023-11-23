UAE:- The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved the 52nd National Day holiday for the federal government from Saturday, December 2nd until Monday, December 4th, 2023. Federal Government employees will resume work on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023.

Friday, December 1st, 2023, will be a remote working day for employees of ministries and federal entities, excluding jobs that require physical presence at the workplace.

-Ends-