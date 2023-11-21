UAE: - UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the year 2024 official holidays calendar for both public and private sectors.

As part of the Cabinet’s ongoing efforts to enhance the organisation of work in government and private sectors, the resolution aims to enable all community members working in various sectors in the UAE, as well as families, to plan ahead for holidays, travel and personal activities. It also supports the national economy on all levels.

The calendar includes 1 January 2024, as an official holiday in the occasion of the New Year; 29 Ramadan to 3 Shawwal 1445 AH the Eid Al Fitr holiday; 9 Dhu Al-Hijjah 1445 AH for the Arafa Day; 10 to 12 Dhu Al-Hijjah 1445 AH to mark Eid Al Adha; 1 Muharram 1446 AH to be the official holiday in the occasion of the Islamic New Year.

The UAE public holidays calendar includes 12 Rabi` al-Awwal 1446 AH which marks the Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday, and 2 and 3 December as the UAE National Day holidays 2024.

