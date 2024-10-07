United Arab Emirates – The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the formation of the Supreme Space Council, a permanent entity reporting directly to the Cabinet. The council will be chaired by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence.

The Council will include the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Minister of Economy, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the UAE Space Agency, as member and Secretary-General of the Council, the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, the Vice President of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, His Excellency Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology, and His Excellency Major General Dr. Mubarak bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defence Industries within the Ministry of Defence; Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defense Industries at the Ministry of Defense.

Key responsibilities of the Council, as defined by the resolutions, include approving the public policies for regulating the space sector and related activities, defining national priorities for the space sector, identifying the technologies required to ensure the country’s technological independence, and setting investment and acquisition priorities for both public and private entities involved in space activities.

Additionally, the council will be responsible for approving plans and strategies focused on space security in cooperation with international partners, and the comprehensive framework for managing infrastructure, facilities, and assets in space sector, ensuring integration across all relevant sectors.

The council will work on plans for capacity building in the space sector, as well as the establishment of local, regional, and international partnerships that benefit the space sector and related industries.

It will also review and approve legislation, policies, strategies, and national programmes related to the space sector in coordination with the appropriate authorities.

The decision assigns the UAE Space Agency as the General Secretariat for the Council, responsible for providing technical and administrative support.