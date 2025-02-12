Abu Dhabi: H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), held a bilateral meeting with his Portuguese counterpart H.E. Pedro Reis to explore the means to enhance economic partnership and investment exchanges between the two countries across various strategic sectors. The meeting was also attended by H.E. Fernando Figueirinhas, Ambassador of Portugal to the UAE, along with senior officials from both sides.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the fourth ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) 2025, organized by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in collaboration with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) from February 10 to 12, 2025, in Abu Dhabi. The meeting explored opportunities for cooperation in shared priority sectors, including aviation, clean and renewable energy, the new economy, advanced technology, investment, digital sectors, healthcare, infrastructure, tourism, and modern agriculture.

H.E. Bin Touq emphasized the rapid expansion of UAE-Portuguese economic relations, highlighting the wealth of opportunities to strengthen collaboration across key development sectors, particularly on economic and investment fronts. He noted that the UAE views Portugal as a dynamic and vital economy in the Eurozone and is keen to further advance economic cooperation.

H.E. pointed out that the UAE’s hosting of the fourth edition of GISS solidifies its position as a regional and global leader in the civil aviation sector. The event serves as a key platform to enhance dialogue and cooperation with international stakeholders to support and advance this vital economic sector. This aligns with the UAE’s vision to transition to a more resilient and sustainable economic model while also reinforcing global efforts to achieve net zero emissions from aviation by 2050.

H.E. Bin Touq said: “The UAE remains committed to expanding its international partnerships across diverse economic sectors and strengthening cooperation with promising markets such as Portugal. Both countries have significant potential to develop high-value investment projects, particularly in new economy sectors, while also advancing global efforts to enhance the safety, security, and sustainability of civil aviation. This is especially vital as the international aviation industry works toward forging a unified global approach to alternative low-carbon fuels and accelerating their production in the years ahead.”

H.E. added: “The UAE is steadfast in its pursuit of a dynamic, future-ready investment landscape that reinforces the attractiveness of its national economy. We remain committed to strengthening strategic partnerships with countries around the world, in line with the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which aims to double the country’s GDP and bolster its economic competitiveness on the global stage.”

The meeting emphasized the importance of prioritizing future collaboration and knowledge exchange across key economic sectors of shared interest, including the integration of AI technologies into civil aviation, tourism, and hospitality. It also explored opportunities to expand investments in renewable energy, circular and green economies, and knowledge sharing in innovation and fintech, while fostering deeper private sector partnerships. Additionally, it underscored the need to enhance tourism cooperation, increase investments in the hospitality sector, and accelerate the development of smart and modern agriculture projects, as well as sustainability and circular economy sectors.

