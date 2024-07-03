A Yield to Maturity (YTM) of 4.77 % on the 3-Year tranche and 4.43 % on the 5-Year tranche, representing a 1 to 3bps price tightening below US Treasuries with similar maturities.

UAE: 03 July 2024 – The Ministry of Finance (MoF) as the issuer, in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) as the issuing and paying agent, has announced the results of the Islamic Treasury Sukuk (T-Sukuk) auction, which is part of the Islamic T-Sukuk issuance programme for Q3 2024 as published on the ministry’s website.

The auction witnessed a strong demand through the eight primary dealers for the 3-year and 5-year tranches of the Islamic T-Sukuk, with bids received worth AED 6.76 billion and an oversubscription by 6.1 times. The success is reflected in the attractive market driven prices, with a Yield to Maturity (YTM) of 4.77 % on the 3-Year tranche and 4.43 % on the 5-Year tranche, representing a 1 to 3 bps price tightening below US Treasuries with similar maturities at the time of the auction.

The Islamic T-Sukuk issuance programme will contribute to building the UAE dirham denominated yield curve, providing safe investment alternatives for investors, strengthening the local debt capital market, developing the investment environment, as well as supporting sustainable economic growth.

For more information, please visit https://mof.gov.ae/federal-debt-management-office/.

