Abdullah Belhoul: To uphold the advancement of the world's finest business environment in accordance with the guidance of wise leadership

The Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees, the regulatory arm of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), completed more than 50,000 transactions carried out by the Trakhees’ Licensing Department during 2023, with a growth rate of (3%) compared to last year at the level of Federal Licenses, Free Zone Licenses, and Government Transactions in development areas. Private companies that fall under the supervision of the PCFC.

In this context, H.E. Engineer Abdullah Belhoul, CEO of the Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees, confirmed that this success is due to the mechanism adopted by the Licensing Department regarding facilitating commercial licensing work in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to the continuous focus on providing high-quality and efficient services, which has contributed to enhancing customer trust by providing a distinctive experience across various channels.

The CEO of the Trakhees Department commented on this achievement, saying: “We are proud of the growth we have achieved over the past year, as it is evidence of the growing confidence on the part of our individual and corporate customers to benefit from all the services offered through our digital channels, available through the PCFC website (pcfc.ae) or the smart application (Trakhees), which contributes to reducing the customer’s journey time to obtain services, and achieves their happiness and satisfaction”.

Abdullah Belhoul explained that the department is keen to implement the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to bolster the economy and elevate Dubai's standing as a premier global destination, renowned for its appeal to investments and entrepreneurial ventures.

He added: “Trakhees Department seeks to develop and expand the services it provides for the benefit of individuals and companies, such as issuing commercial licenses, issuing employment visas, and others, with the aim of keeping pace with the aspirations of entrepreneurs in the Emirate to ensure the promotion of the best business environment in the world and to make Dubai a global capital of trade and economy.”

He stated that the results related to Federal Licenses transactions indicate a high rate of demand for renewing Federal Licenses, reaching about 7,000 transactions, in addition to the reservation of more than 3,000 Trade Names, with 2,650 Trade Names for Federal Licenses and 646 Trade Names for Free Zone Licenses, during the year 2023 in Special development areas that fall under the supervision of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, which reflects the growing confidence of entrepreneurs in the services provided and encourages further development and growth in the future, as International City ranked first in the list of sites obtaining local license transactions with 571 licenses. Then Jumeirah Village Circle came in second place, followed by Palm Jumeirah and Dragon Mart.”

The final statistics issued by the Licensing Department of the “Trakhees” Department regarding free zone license transactions during the year 2023 indicated that more than 1,300 free zone licenses were renewed by the department’s clients, both individuals and companies.

Regarding government services transactions, reports indicated that the number of government transactions during the year 2023 reached 31,804 transactions, which was accompanied by a growth in the number of work permits issued by the department, reaching the approval of 7,417 work permits and the renewal of 2,045 work visas in Dubai, and progress was also made on the service of issuing a card. Facility to reach 1926 transactions.

Commenting on these results, the CEO of the “Trakhees” Department praised the efforts of the work team in the Licensing Department and its relevant departments, expressing his optimism for continuing to provide high-quality services and achieving sustainable growth in the coming years in accordance with the highest standards and practices, appreciating the tireless efforts made by the Licensing Department in The field of sustainable economy with the aim of enhancing the process of economic growth and achieving the corporation’s vision of strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading sustainable center to support the economic sector at the global level.