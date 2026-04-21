Abdulla Belhoul: The efforts of our field teams and specialists in Environment, Health, Safety, and Sustainability contribute to protecting workers and individuals, reducing risks, and preserving lives

The Department of Planning and Development– Trakhees, at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), continued to play a pivotal role in enhancing operational safety within its jurisdiction by implementing an integrated regulatory framework that combines inspections, certifications, permits, and enforcement measures to ensure the highest levels of compliance with approved standards.

In this context, the Environment, Health, Safety, and Sustainability (EHSS) Department implemented a comprehensive inspection program during 2025, targeting industrial, commercial, and public health establishments operating within the Corporation’s jurisdiction. The program aimed to enhance health and safety by improving operational efficiency and strengthening compliance with regulatory requirements.

These inspections were carried out as part of a periodic regulatory program covering a wide range of sectors, including industrial manufacturing and processing facilities, heavy manufacturing and assembly, facilities for the production and storage of chemicals and hazardous materials, industrial and service workshops, storage and logistics facilities, fuel, gas, and energy establishments, hospitality and accommodation facilities, commercial and retail outlets, environmental services and waste management facilities, and public health establishments related to personal care, hygiene, healthcare and medical services, retail outlets, community and recreational facilities, and labor accommodations. The inspections also included verification of the operational safety of machinery, industrial equipment, and activities requiring enhanced safety controls.

This broad regulatory scope reflects Trakhees’ ongoing commitment to strengthening compliance with regulatory standards, ensuring a safe and accident-free work environment, protecting workers and individuals inside and outside establishments, reducing risks, and preserving lives.

In this regard, H.E. Eng. Abdullah Mohammed Belhoul, CEO of the Department of Planning and Development– Trakhees, stated: “These inspection visits reflect the commitment of the Department of Planning and Development– Trakhees in implementing the highest standards of health and safety and ensuring a safe and sustainable working environment for all establishments within its jurisdiction. The efforts of our field teams and specialists in Environment, Health, Safety, and Sustainability contribute to enhancing compliance levels, reducing risks, and protecting lives and the community, supporting our strategy aimed at sustaining operations and delivering high-quality services in line with best practices”.

He added: “We continue to develop an integrated regulatory system based on global best practices by intensifying field visits and enhancing assessment and follow-up tools, contributing to improving the readiness of establishments to comply with health and safety requirements. We are also keen to build effective partnerships with various sectors to ensure the application of the highest prevention standards, promote a culture of compliance with health and safety, and foster a safe and sustainable business environment free of accidents, while protecting the community and preserving lives”.

He further stated: “These efforts resulted in conducting 16,021 field inspection visits, in addition to 15,627 document review and verification tasks during 2025, carried out by the Health and Safety Section. The outcomes of the inspection visits recorded a compliance rate of 94.06%, compared to a non-compliance rate of 5.94%. This reflects the scale of supervision and oversight exercised by the EHSS Department and its ongoing commitment to maintaining a safe, compliant, and sustainable business environment, as well as the level of effective engagement with establishments, operators, and partners”.

Violation notices were also issued to non-compliant establishments, granting them specific timeframes to rectify their situations and submit required responses within the approved regulatory framework, ensuring risks are addressed and controlled, and that corrective actions are implemented to prevent recurrence.

Under the supervision of the Health and Safety Section within the EHSS Department at Trakhees, field inspections covered a wide range of operational and health aspects within establishments. Key assessment areas included verifying compliance with approved operational requirements and risk assessment recommendations, inspecting the safety and certification of equipment, systems, and facilities, ensuring emergency preparedness, enhancing worker protection and safe working conditions, enforcing safe work practices, and verifying compliance with public health and environmental health requirements, hygiene, safety standards, and regulatory requirements.

This proactive approach reflects the Corporation’s commitment to strengthening regulatory compliance and mitigating potential risks, supporting the sustainability of operations within a framework focused on risk elimination and reduction, implementing effective controls, protecting workers and surrounding communities, preserving lives, ensuring safety of products and community, and reinforcing the highest levels of protection for all stakeholders.