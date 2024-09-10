Mohammed Al Shehhi: Flexible media policies and efficient government services are crucial for the growth of the media industry.

Approval of over 339 new films in cinemas in multiple languages.

More than 6 million views of films in the country.

Issuance of over 46,000 trading permits nationwide in the first half of the year.

Issuance of 1,570 printing permits for local books.

Classification of over 73 electronic games based on the UAE’s age rating system.

United Arab Emirates: The UAE Media Council has announced that it has successfully facilitated the entry of nearly half a million titles into the UAE markets in the first half of the year. This significant influx underscores the continuous growth of the publishing sector, aided by streamlined government processes and the Council's efficient digital services.

During this period, the Council issued over 46,000 trading permits in multiple languages, granted more than 1,570 printing permits for local Arabic and foreign language publications, representing a 16% growth compared to last year, and approved 18 film scripts, 32 theatrical scripts, and 12 television series scripts for production within the country.

His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, emphasised the Council's commitment to fostering a competitive media landscape and boosting creative production across various formats, all while adhering to applicable laws and policies. This statement embodies the Council's vision and leadership within the media sector, cultivating a modern and supportive environment rooted in UAE values and principles. It underscores the importance of delivering responsible and meaningful media content that fosters knowledge sharing and bolsters positive social values.

He highlighted that the UAE media industry is undergoing rapid growth, underpinned by modern technological advancements, flexible media policies, and efficient government services. Coupled with a strong infrastructure and access to vital facilities for media companies, these elements further solidify the UAE's position in the global media landscape.

The accomplishments of the UAE Media Council reflect the vibrant momentum of intellectual and knowledge production in the UAE. They also demonstrate the ability of media institutions to effectively organise major events and book fairs. Additionally, the availability of world-class media facilities and infrastructure enhances the nation's appeal, actively promoting and supporting television and film productions.

The UAE Media Council has granted approval for the screening of 339 films in cinemas, representing a 7% growth compared to last year, boasting a total viewership of over 6 million. These films were meticulously reviewed by specialised teams to ensure compliance with the media content standards stipulated in the UAE Media Law and its executive regulations.

The Council has permitted the circulation of 73 electronic games in collaboration with gaming companies, ensuring they receive appropriate age classifications based on the UAE's approved age rating system.

The Council granted a total of 670 media licences for radio and television broadcasting, as well as for newspapers and magazines. Additionally, 230 licences were issued to content creators for advertising on social media. Furthermore, the Council conducted over 3,250 inspection visits to media establishments across the country.