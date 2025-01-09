The meeting:

Reviewed the developments of the National Integrated Waste Management Agenda, shelters, care centres, and zoos in the UAE.

Discussed the promotion of agri-tourism and the procedures for licensing, inspection, and the regulatory frameworks for these activities.

Dubai: Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, chaired a meeting of the UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work and launched a new collaboration to establish a national waste exchange platform.

During the meeting held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai, Her Excellency emphasised the essential role of municipalities and environmental bodies in advancing environmental and municipal activities across the UAE. HE expressed her gratitude to the Council members for their contributions to agricultural and planting initiatives, particularly Planting Week and the Our Green Emirates initiative, both part of the Plant the Emirates National Programme.

Her Excellency stated: “The meeting represents a new step toward achieving the Ministry’s goals, which will actively contribute to the UAE’s overall development by fostering sustainable communities. The UAE’s model of integrated environmental and municipal work is one of a kind, and we look forward to building on our shared knowledge and strong partnerships to achieve our objectives and uphold our leadership in environmental and municipal work.”

The meeting covered a range of topics and reviewed the progress made on recommendations from the previous session. It also highlighted the activities carried out under the Our Green Emirates initiative, recognising the valuable contributions of municipalities and environmental entities across the Emirates.

The meeting showcased the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by providing relevant data and implementing projects that address economic, social, and environmental priorities. These efforts aim to ensure that the UAE’s progress in achieving global SDGs is acknowledged and well-positioned globally.

The Council also addressed joint national efforts to strengthen mosquito control measures and discussed shared environmental and municipal topics, including shelters, care centres, and zoos, adding that protecting endangered plant and animal species listed under the CITES appendices is a key priority for the UAE.

The discussions explored ways to promote agri-tourism in collaboration with local authorities by enhancing licensing, inspection, and regulatory frameworks for these activities.

The session provided updates on the progress of the National Integrated Waste Management Agenda for 2024. The Fujairah Environment Authority delivered a presentation on integrated waste management in the Emirate, which included the current waste management status and upcoming projects, while the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi focused on managing the Emirate’s public aesthetics.

On the sidelines of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Beeah Group to develop a national waste exchange platform in the UAE. It aims to facilitate the buying and selling of various types of waste, turning it into valuable economic resources by processing it for use as raw materials in different industries. The platform focuses exclusively on recyclable waste and excludes hazardous waste.

The meeting was attended by HE Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, HE Eng. Alia Abdul Rahim Al Harmoudi, Assistant Undersecretary for Sustainable Communities Sector, Engineer Othaibah Al-Qaidi, Director of Municipal Affairs Department, and Hajar Bakhit Alketbi, Director of the Government Communication Department.

The meeting was also attended by HE Major General Pilot Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director General of Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, HE Munther bin Shukr Al Zaabi, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, HE Dr. Abdulrahman Al Shayeb Al Naqbi, Director General of Environment Protection and Development Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, HE Asila Abdullah Al Mualla, Director General of the Fujairah Environment Authority, HE Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director General of Operational Affairs at the Department of Municipalities and Transport - Abu Dhabi, HE Faisal Al Hammadi, Executive Director of the Environmental Quality Sector at EAD, and HE Maria Hanif Al Qassim, Assistant Undersecretary for Policies and Economic Studies at the Ministry of Economy.