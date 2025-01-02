His Excellency Eng. Salim Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, issued a Ministerial Decision No. (35-2024) establishing the Oman Net Zero Centre, which aims to support the Sultanate in achieving its goals of reaching zero neutrality by 2050, by developing updated strategies, monitoring the implementation of zero neutrality projects, including energy efficiency projects, and providing technical support to government and private agencies.

In this context, His Excellency the Eng. Slaim stated, "The decision to establish the Oman Net Zero Centre comes in implementation of the royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said -may God protect him- to establish the center to take over the task of supervising and following up on zero neutrality plans and programs, which will actively contribute to the use of energy efficiency and support relevant entities to reach zero neutrality by 2050.

The Sultanate of Oman has demonstrated a strong commitment to achieving net-zero emissions, evidenced by its proactive approach in recent years. This includes establishing clear strategies and implementing innovative projects that reduce carbon emissions and enhance energy efficiency. By adopting the latest international best practices and developing sustainable solutions, Oman is paving the way for a greener future for the coming generations.

The Center will play a crucial role in expediting the implementation of net-zero initiatives and supporting all sectors in achieving their objectives, as outlined in the National Net-Zero Strategy. This will be accomplished through collaboration with both government and private entities. The Center will also serve as a pivotal tool in ensuring the realization of Oman's vision for achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, aligning with national aspirations and reinforcing Oman's position as a leader in its commitment to international agreements.

The Center will actively contribute to defining and refining Oman's net-zero strategy, collaborating with relevant authorities to ensure alignment with national objectives. It will also oversee the monitoring and implementation of net-zero projects, while spearheading public awareness campaigns and bolstering national capacities in this critical domain. These efforts will ensure the realization of Oman's net-zero objectives and its broader sustainability goals.

The Center will adopt the necessary executive programs and plans to achieve the goals across various sectors, in addition to following up on the implementation of projects and initiatives that support this transformation, addressing the challenges they may face, and submitting the necessary periodic reports.

The Center will also be responsible for developing and updating the national plan for enhancing energy consumption efficiency, monitoring its implementation across various sectors, evaluating energy consumption levels in approved projects, and proposing necessary improvements in coordination with relevant authorities.

As part of its responsibilities, the Center will work to provide technical support and advice to various entities to reduce carbon emissions and raise energy use efficiency. It will also focus on adopting and transferring the latest international practices and technologies to the Sultanate, while supporting scientific research, innovation, and developing national capabilities.

Furthermore, the Center will manage requests for carbon, hydrogen, and low-carbon product certifications. This includes reviewing and auditing applications, and ultimately issuing certificates in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and the Environment Authority. The Center will also oversee the registration and approval of requests for carbon certificate trading at the domestic level, ensuring alignment with international carbon credit frameworks.

Additionally, the Center will maintain and update a comprehensive inventory of carbon emissions from various sources, utilizing a dedicated platform to ensure ease of accessibility for relevant authorities. The Center will also actively promote public awareness and community engagement to garner support from individuals and institutions in achieving net-zero goals.