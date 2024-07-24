Abu Dhabi - In an effort to improve traffic safety and reduce road accidents during the summer season, the Joint Traffic Safety Committee, chaired by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has launched an extensive awareness campaign. This campaign aligns with the federal campaign to remind drivers of the necessary precautions as summer approaches and temperatures rise.

Participating in this campaign are Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, Emirates Transport, Abu Dhabi Ports, Michelin Tyre Company, and several companies operating in the delivery industry.

The campaign launched by the Joint Committee seeks to reach the largest segment of society, by broadcasting traffic awareness messages in (3) different languages ​​(Arabic, English, and Urdu) through various traditional and modern social media platforms. It is worth noting that this campaign coincides with the summer vacation season, travel, and high temperatures, which requires taking many security and safety precautions related to the vehicle and adhering to the correct behaviors while driving, by ensuring the safety of the tires, performing regular vehicle maintenance, and the necessity of adhering to the permissible speed limits. On the roads, avoid distraction while driving and leave a sufficient safety distance between vehicles.

These campaigns specifically targeted heavy vehicle drivers and motorcyclists involved in the delivery sector, as they are the two groups most directly affected by rising temperatures. Drivers of heavy vehicles were engaged at selected locations on highways to educate them on the importance of regular vehicle maintenance to ensure roadworthy performance and prevent sudden breakdowns. This involved measures such as checking oils, brakes, cooling, and air conditioning systems, which help in maintaining vehicle performance and preventing unexpected roadside stops. The campaign also urged vehicle owners to regularly inspect their tyres and ensure proper air pressure according to technical specifications to ensure vehicle stability, reduce tyre damage, prevent drifting, and minimise the risk of accidents.

Awareness campaigns were also launched for motorcycle delivery drivers in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization and Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters. The campaign includes several activities, beginning with traffic awareness sessions and inspections to ensure compliance with executive regulations, registration in Asateel programmes, and traffic control inspections to assess compliance with traffic laws and safety standards.

It is important to mention that over two thousand publications have been printed in Arabic, English, and Urdu, containing guidelines and instructions to ensure safe driving. These will be distributed to drivers, and the campaign activities will continue until the end of August 2024. The campaign aims to enhance traffic safety by improving driver behaviour, preventing human errors, and reinforcing the concept of road safety and security. This aligns with the strategy of the Safe Transport System amid comprehensive and rapid development and significant advancements in the transport sector in the Emirate, aiming to realise the wise leadership's vision of enhancing quality of life and making Abu Dhabi safer.