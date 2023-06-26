Abu Dhabi – For the purpose of keeping the public posted on its services, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced the timings of all its services during Eid Al-Adha holiday, starting from Tuesday, June 27th, 2023 until Friday, June 30th, 2023. The ITC has confirmed that surface parking and toll gates will be free of charge during the holiday.

Customers Happiness Centres

The ITC stated that Customers' Happiness Centres across the emirate of Abu Dhabi will be closed during the holiday, as of Tuesday, June 27th, 2023 until Friday, June 30th, 2023, and will resume regular working hours on Monday July 3rd, 2023. However, customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services online using ITC’s website: www.itc.gov.ae, Darbi and Darb websites and apps, and through “TAMM" platform for digital government services in Abu Dhabi. Customers will also be able to contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 to request services 24/7.

MAWAQiF Service

MAWAQiF surface parking fees will be free of charge as of Tuesday, June 27th, 2023, until 7:59 AM on Saturday, July 1st, 2023. Additionally, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the Eid holiday.

The ITC calls on drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and to avoid behaviours that would hinder traffic flow. The ITC also urges drivers to park properly in the designated parking areas and to refrain from parking in residential parking spaces from 9:00 PM till 8:00 AM.

Darb Toll Gate System

The ITC has also announced that the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the holiday as of Tuesday, June 27th, 2023. Toll gate fees will be reactivated after the Eid holiday on Saturday, July 1st, 2023 during peak hours (from 07:00 AM to 09:00 AM and from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM). Toll gates serve the purpose of ensuring a smooth traffic flow during timings with the most traffic congestion.

Public Bus Services

As for the public bus services and timings in the Emirate during Eid-Adha, the ITC has clarified that public buses will operate according to its regular schedule with an increase in the number of regional bus trips according to the volume of demand during the Eid holiday. Additionally, the ITC has coordinated with operators from the private sector to increase the number of intercity bus services in a manner that is proportionate to the anticipated increase in demand for this service.

Moreover, Abu Dhabi Express and the "Abu Dhabi Link" bus services will operate from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM during Eid Al-Adha holiday.

To view the service timings of buses and public transport services, please visit the ITC’s website www.itc.gov.ae or contact the Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the toll-free number 800850 or via Darbi smart app and Google Maps.

On the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Adha, the ITC extends its warmest wishes and regards to our wise leaders, people of the UAE, and the Arab and Islamic nations. May Allah bless us with many returns in good health and prosperity.