Abu Dhabi: The General Pensions and Social Security Authority sent a message of appreciation and pride to all working mothers in the UAE today, appreciating the pioneering role they play in serving the nation and society at all levels.

The message read: “We would like to take this opportunity to send our sincere wishes and appreciation to mother of the UAE, H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood (SCMC) and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), whose phenomenal efforts play a huge role in empowering women in the UAE.”

The GPSSA confirmed that the UAE government is keen to provide opportunities for females through introducing various empowerment programs and opportunities that enhance their ability to participate politically, hold leadership positions, and compete in the labor market, alongside their dual role in serving their family.

The nations efforts have resulted in achieving gender equality and balance, thanks to the issuance of laws and policies that protect women’s rights, enhance their participation in the community, and encourage them to participate effectively in all aspects of economic, social, and political life.

Indicators of this support are evident in GPSSA’s 2024 statistics which show that there are 82,295 females registered with the GPSSA who are employed in federal, government and private sector entities, in comparison to 42,629 male participants, with a total of 124,924 registrations.

GPSSA’s 2024 detailed gender breakouts are as follows: The federal government consists of 24,935 female contributors compared to 10,572 males; the government sector has 17,683 registered females compared to 16,599 registered males, and the private sector consists of 39,677 female contributors compared to 15,458 males.

The federal pension law provides females various insurance and social security privileges, such as allowing a widow to merge her pension share with that of her husbands, or merge her pension share with her husband’s salary. Additionally, a female’s pension is distributed to her heirs once she is deceased, and while a girl is not removed from a pension due to age, a boy is excluded from the pension upon reaching the age of 21, unless he chooses to continue studying. Also, the law equated the girl and boy in the distribution of pension shares, such that the girl deserves a share equal to the boy’s share, since the law does not consider pension a legal inheritance.

