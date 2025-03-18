Prioritizes faster responses to routine inquiries via automated systems and intelligent call routing

Abu Dhabi: The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has announced a significant upgrade to its call center, increasing its capacity to handle a greater volume of calls efficiently. This enhancement aims to improve customer access to services and ensure prompt responses to inquiries, particularly those relating to the "Ma'ashi" digital platform, which launched last October.

The GPSSA has seen a marked rise in calls regarding the "Ma'ashi" platform, a transformational initiative that utilizes self-service and digital systems, representing a significant shift for users. In response, the GPSSA has invested in its call center to provide comprehensive technical support and guidance, helping customers navigate the platform with ease during this transition.

Empowering Customers

The call center’s efficiency and capacity have been boosted to manage the increased volume of calls received by the GPSSA. A dedicated team of 35 experts provides customers with the necessary support, focusing on reducing response times and improving the overall customer experience. An automated response system intelligently routes calls based on their subject and the type of service required, connecting callers to specialized staff who can address inquiries related to tracking previous requests, technical support, lodging complaints, issuing certificates, or querying additional charges, as well as "Nafis"- related questions. This ensures swift and accurate service delivery.

The automated response system helps minimize waiting times and provides responses to frequently asked questions. Furthermore, customers are offered a same-day callback option for efficient follow-up and resolution of outstanding issues.

The GPSSA has also equipped the enhanced call center with additional response mechanisms to further reduce waiting times, with certain cases being directed for expert assistance.

The GPSSA has ensured that the upgraded call center adheres to stringent verification standards that provides customers automated notifications, while enabling them to track instant updates, minimize errors and enhance procedural efficiency.

The GPSSA reaffirms its commitment to continuous improvement and responsiveness to customer feedback, striving to meet their needs through the call center, a cornerstone of any corporation dedicated to providing outstanding service to its beneficiaries.

Positive and Tangible Results

GPSSA’s statistics demonstrate a steady improvement in call response rates. In September, 32% of calls went unanswered. This figure rose to 53% in November and 56% in December 2024, before falling to 48% in January. Notably, the percentage of unanswered calls reached just 14% during February with the centers recent enhancements.

Key performance indicators for the call center have shown significant improvement following the capacity increase and the implementation of enhanced response mechanisms. The average call response time has decreased from 35 minutes to just six minutes. During the same month, the center’s staff successfully handled over 43,000 calls, reflecting a marked improvement in responsiveness to customer needs and the GPSSA's dedication to enhancing operational performance and delivering high-quality services.

Leveraging real-time monitoring and data analysis via a smart control panel, the center can make informed and rapid decisions to further enhance the customer experience.

It is worth noting that the "Ma'ashi" platform, a key transformational project within the performance agreements for federal government entities for 2022, aims to modernize pension and social security services as a vital step towards achieving the UAE's digital vision.

