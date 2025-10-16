H.E. Mohammad Al Gergawi: The UAE Developed an Inspiring Environment Bringing Minds Together in a Global Dialogue to Shape Future Pathways

H.E. Mohammad Al Gergawi:

Global Future Councils present a platform for strategic partnerships and an incubator for purposeful international action aimed at achieving prosperity and growth for communities.

Rapid developments require aligning efforts to shape a human-centric global vision.

The strategic partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum provides an inspiring model for joint international action aimed at spearheading positive change.

The Councils’ outputs lay the foundation for the World Economic Forum’s agenda, and act as a blueprint for new global efforts to address challenges.

Discussions promoted adaptive thinking and multidisciplinary collaboration to address global uncertainty.

Experts highlighted the importance of innovation in artificial intelligence to balance technological efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Dubai, UAE – His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Co-Chair of the Global Future Councils, and Member of the WEF Leadership Council, asserted that the United Arab Emirates has developed an inspiring and nurturing environment that brings together brilliant minds, innovators, and experts in a global dialogue focused on shaping future pathways and enhancing readiness for the challenges brought by the rapid technological developments in the age of artificial intelligence.

Speaking at the closing of the Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity 2025, His Excellency stated that the Councils adopt strategic visions that proactively prepare for the future and keep pace with its rapid transformations. Since their launch over 16 years ago, they have evolved into a platform for strategic partnerships and an incubator for purposeful international action aimed at achieving prosperity and growth for communities.

His Excellency noted that their Annual Meetings have become a prominent platform for moulding new visions and designing plans and solutions for anticipated challenges, all based on a shared understanding that rapid changes require aligning efforts to build a renewed, agile, and human-centric global vision.

H.E. the Co-Chair of the Global Future Councils added that the strategic partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum has evolved into an inspiring model for joint international action aimed at spearheading positive change, and into a driving force for an open, sustainable, and inclusive dialogue.

His Excellency revealed that one of the most notable outcomes of this partnership is the tremendous success of the Global Future Councils and the evolution of their outcomes into a fundamental element used to shape the agenda of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos, on one hand, and a blueprint for new global efforts to address challenges, on the other.

H.E. Mohammad Al Gergawi stressed that the extensive international dialogue hosted by the Global Future Councils is an open invitation to all stakeholders – governments, organisations, institutions, experts, specialists, and business leaders around the world – to actively participate in efforts to shape the future. His Excellency asserted that the UAE is committed to ensuring the success of any international effort aimed at accelerating the pace of progress, enhancing readiness and resilience, and proactively forecasting future challenges.

The Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity 2025 meetings brought together more than 700 global experts and leaders from 93 nations, representing decision-makers, thought leaders, policymakers, academics, entrepreneurs, government officials, and representatives of international organisations. The discussions centred on anticipating future developments in key domains, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, global food security, the economy, energy, the environment, health, and space.

Held across 37 Councils, the meetings explored the prospective trajectories of six vital sectors including technology, the environment and governance, society, the economy, and health. The deliberations culminated in forming shared visions to build more resilient systems that can transform challenges into opportunities for development, contributing to more prosperous and sustainable societies.

The opening session highlighted the importance of flexible thinking and multidisciplinary collaboration in responding to the geopolitical and technological transformations. The session emphasised that preparing for the future requires developing new mechanisms for constructive dialogue amid rising global uncertainty, as well as establishing partnerships that can transform global challenges into opportunities for human development.

The sessions on technology emphasised the rapid advancements in AI, autonomous systems, and quantum computing, highlighting the role of innovation in strengthening digital security and the knowledge economy. The session titled ‘AI’s Scaling Dilemma’ examined the challenges of developing advanced intelligence systems, focusing on balancing technical performance with environmental sustainability and energy efficiency. This was set within the broader aim of creating AI systems that support human development and inspire confidence in technological solutions.

The session titled ‘Neurotechnology for Human Flourishing: Balancing Innovation, Trust, and Ethics’ examined the extensive potential of Neurotechnology in treating disorders and enhancing cognitive abilities and the overall quality of life. It addressed the ethical and social dimensions of such advancements within a framework aimed at developing safe and equitable solutions that prioritise human considerations and contribute to human well-being.

The session titled ‘Regulation: Friend or Foe?’ examined the challenges posed by the rapid advancement of emerging technologies, including AI, quantum computing, and synthetic biology, which often surpass the capabilities of traditional regulatory frameworks. The discussion focused on strategies through which governments can establish more resilient and adaptive systems, guided by a forward-looking vision that can manage complex risks without impeding the pace of innovation.

Sessions held under the cybersecurity theme examined emerging global trends in safeguarding the digital domain. The session titled ‘Inside the Cyber Criminal Mind’ explored shifts in cybercrime patterns and the approaches of perpetrators, emphasising that tackling cyber threats is not solely a technical challenge but demands a deep psychological and behavioural understanding of cyber criminals.

The session ‘Riding Out Cyber Storms’ examined the escalating challenges highlighted in the Global Cybersecurity Outlook report, which indicated that 71% of organisations are experiencing an increase in cyber risks. It emphasised the critical importance of international cooperation in developing new frameworks for digital protection and in keeping pace with rapid technological advancements.

In the field of economy, the sessions examined the impact of geopolitical shifts and competition among major economic powers on global growth. The session titled ‘Economies Amid Geostrategic Shifts’ explored strategies for developing more flexible and equitable economic policies to navigate increasing volatility, while facilitating the transition to a green and knowledge-based economy that responds to evolving conditions and promotes sustainable global growth.

The session titled ‘What Will Drive Future Growth and What Will Not’ explored global growth prospects amid an anticipated economic slowdown over the coming years. It underscored the pivotal role of technology and science in driving economic recovery and called for stronger international partnerships to achieve more inclusive and sustainable development.

The session titled ‘Taming Trade’ addressed the challenges arising from shifts in the global trade landscape, the uncertainty surrounding customs tariffs, and the consequent escalation of security concerns. The discussion focused on strategies to strengthen international cooperation in confronting emerging threats and safeguarding the integrity of the global trading system, while preserving the principles of open markets.

On the environmental front, the session titled ‘Top 10 Emerging Technologies for the Planet’ explored the repercussions of climate-related disasters in vital sectors and the vulnerability of global supply chains. It focused on promising technological innovations such as precision fermentation and sustainable concrete, highlighting their potential to enhance the planet’s resilience in the face of these challenges.

In pursuit of global food security, the session ‘Liberating Food’ discussed how innovation is reshaping production and distribution systems. The speakers emphasised that technology alone is not sufficient, underscoring the need to harness innovations such as lab-grown meat and smart agriculture to overcome political and economic barriers and build more sustainable and resilient food systems.

The session ‘Avoiding a Two-Speed Energy Transition’ examined the energy sector’s accelerating transformation and the role of innovation in advancing energy storage solutions and improving grid efficiency. It cautioned that unequal adoption of new technologies could widen the transition gap, stressing the importance of flexible strategies that balance sustainability goals with development needs to ensure a just and inclusive energy transition.

The session entitled ‘What Is the Cost of Underinvesting in Health?’ shed light on the economic and social consequences of insufficient investment in healthcare systems. It emphasised that every dollar spent on health can yield multiple economic returns, highlighting the need for more efficient financing policies and stronger health system preparedness to confront future challenges including pandemics, air pollution, and antimicrobial resistance.

Turning to scientific innovation and space, the session ‘What Space Can Teach Us’ shed light on the role of space research and exploration in developing solutions to global challenges from climate change to resource scarcity. It drew on astronauts’ experiences in extreme environments as a source of inspiration for new technologies, affirming that space innovation has become an essential driver of scientific innovation and a key contributor to humanity’s pursuit of sustainable development.

The closing session discussed the most effective approaches to building smart economies and societies, based on the insights and outcomes of the Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity 2025. The session aimed to shape more innovative and sustainable development models.

The 2025 edition of the event reflects a continuation of the visionary path set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, whose foresight since 2001 has established a clear framework for anticipating the future and leveraging knowledge and innovation to advance human development. Since their establishment in 2008, the Councils have transformed the UAE into a global hub for dialogue and future-oriented policymaking, bringing together over 12,000 experts across more than 900 councils.

Maintaining this pioneering approach, the Councils are integrating foresight into digital transformation with efforts to build a more resilient global cybersecurity landscape, enhance the integration of the knowledge economy with environmental sustainability, and strengthen the UAE’s position as a platform that brings together thought leaders and decision makers to shape a safer, more prosperous future for all.