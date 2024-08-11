Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai organized a Career Open Day at the Umm Suqeim Majlis in Dubai in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Nafis Program, the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and the Dubai College of Tourism. The open day witnessed a large turnout of Emirati Emiratis seeking employment in the private sector, with more than 100 diverse job opportunities across various private sector fields being offered.

The event featured participation from several prominent companies such as Majid Al Futtaim, Union Coop, Neuron, Abdul Wahed Al Rostamani, VFS Global, Al Abbar, and others. This provided Emiratis with the opportunity to meet directly with representatives of these companies and explore the available opportunities in the job market.

His Excellency Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, stated: "This open day is part of the ongoing efforts by the Council and its partners to promote the Emiratisation agenda in the private sector. We found that the social objective for which the neighborhood Majlises were established contributes to the success of these events, as Emiratis found the job opportunities provided to be close to their neighborhoods. This contributes to the success of both Dubai's economic and social agendas. We thank our partners, as achieving this goal would not have been possible without their support, whether from government entities in Dubai and the UAE or the private sector, the strategic partner in the mission to achieve sustainable economic growth for the UAE through its committed Emiratis who are keen to secure opportunities in the private sector and build distinguished career futures."

He added: "We are proud of the fruitful partnership with the participating companies, which have shown great commitment to employing Emiratis and developing their skills, contributing to the realization of our wise leadership's vision aimed at empowering Emiratis and enhancing their role in various economic sectors."

It is worth mentioning that the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It includes representatives from both the government and private sectors, aiming to create a reference entity representing stakeholders involved in the development of Emirati human resources in the private sector in Dubai, ensuring an attractive and stimulating environment for attracting Emirati human resources, and ensuring the alignment of Emirati students' educational outcomes with the labor market requirements in the emirate according to strategic sectors.

