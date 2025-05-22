The 2025 DFSA Graduate Programme reflects the regulator’s commitment to empowering young United Arab Emirates (UAE) Nationals to develop the skills and expertise they need to grow their careers in financial services.

57 UAE National graduates have benefited from the DFSA’s Graduate Programme since its inception.

Investment in early-career development enables the regulator to build a pipeline of professionals who will influence the future of finance and contribute to shaping the sustainable growth, innovation, and diversification of the UAE’s economy.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has announced the launch of its 2025 DFSA Graduate Programme, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing UAE National talent and developing professionals in the financial services sector.

The 2025 DFSA Graduate Programme aims to attract high-potential UAE National graduates and provide them with structured training to prepare them for impactful careers in financial services and regulation.

Fadel Al Ali, Chairman of the DFSA, said: “Empowering and investing in young United Arab Emirates’ National talent is a priority for the DFSA. However, our Graduate Programme is more than a training initiative – it is a platform to prepare the next generation of financial services professionals who will ensure that the United Arab Emirates’ financial sector remains innovative, resilient, and globally competitive. I am proud to see the DFSA playing a key role in developing future United Arab Emirates’ National professionals who will help to shape the future of finance.”

The DFSA’s flagship Graduate Programme is designed to foster the professional growth and career progression of young UAE Nationals. It combines on-the-job experience with dedicated structured training plans, mentorship, coaching, and the completion of industry-specific professional qualifications. The programme has been running successfully since 2006 and has contributed to building a steady flow of UAE National professionals who have gone on to work in various parts of the financial services sector, with many holding top roles in the UAE’s financial and government institutions and ministries.

Aisha Emara, DFSA Graduate Programme alumna, and now Senior Manager, Markets, Strategy & Risk at the DFSA, commented: “The DFSA Graduate Programme is the perfect transition from academia to the work environment – as the comprehensive training pathway combines both theoretical and on-the-job experience. The programme also provides the opportunity to learn from talented and experienced international regulators, allowing you to build your network and develop your career in financial services regulation and beyond.”

Starting in September 2025, the DFSA Graduate Programme spans two consecutive years, providing participants with practical skills, global perspectives, and the foundations necessary to drive innovation, ensure market integrity, and promote sustainable economic growth.

Successful graduates will have the opportunity to develop and apply a breadth of technical skills and knowledge across all aspects of the DFSA’s regulatory activities. The programme will help them to build strong professional and leadership skills, gain valuable experience working in an internationally focused environment, and achieve industry-specific qualifications. This comprehensive early-career development will equip them to become future leaders within the UAE and financial services sector.

“The DFSA’s focus on talent development through the 2025 Graduate Programme, and other initiatives will continue to play a pivotal role in ensuring that the DIFC, Dubai, and the United Arab Emirates, excels as a global centre for forward-thinking and innovative finance,” said Fadel Al Ali.

Join the 2025 DFSA Graduate Programme

If you are a UAE National who has recently graduated or are about to complete your studies, we encourage you to apply for the DFSA Graduate Programme. Applications are now open and will close on 30 June 2025. Candidates should apply via the DFSA website and applications should include a detailed CV. Candidates who meet the DFSA’s selection criteria will be invited to participate in an interview and undertake aptitude and psychometric assessments at the DFSA office. Successful candidates will commence the programme in September 2025.

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) is the independent regulator of financial services conducted in and from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a purpose-built financial free zone in Dubai, UAE. The DFSA regulates and supervises financial services firms and markets in the DIFC. These include asset managers, banks, custody and trust services, commodities futures traders, fund managers, insurers and reinsurers, traders of securities and fintech firms. We supervise exchanges and trading platforms for both conduct and prudential purposes, overseeing an international securities exchange (Nasdaq Dubai) and an international commodities derivatives exchange (Gulf Mercantile Exchange). The DFSA is also responsible for supervising and enforcing anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism requirements applicable in the DIFC. Please refer to the DFSA website for more information.

Fadel Al Ali was appointed Chairman of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) on 1 June 2021, having joined the DFSA Board of Directors in 2008. Mr Al Ali held a number of senior positions with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), his last position was as FAB’s Deputy CEO and Group Chief Operation Officer in 2021. Prior to joining FAB, Mr Al Ali was the CEO of Dubai Holding, a global group with assets of USD 35 billion across 21 countries and interests in 14 economic sectors. Mr Al Ali led the financial restructuring of Dubai Holding’s investment groups and led the new business model of Dubai Holding as a strategic investor. Mr Al Ali started his career at Citibank in 1989, and left Citi in his capacity as UAE Head of Distribution, before joining Dubai Holding in 2004. Mr Al Ali is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of IMKAN Waterfront in Morocco, the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wio Bank, and a Board member of the Commercial International Bank Egypt.

Aisha Emara is a Senior Manager in Markets, Strategy & Risk at the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). She began her career at the DFSA in 2018 as part of DFSA’s “Tomorrow’s Regulatory Leaders” Graduate Programme (now “DFSA Graduate Programme”), gaining cross-functional experience through rotations across key regulatory functions including Supervision and Enforcement. Following her completion of the programme, she joined the Markets Division in 2020, where she has contributed to the DFSA’s regulatory oversight of secondary markets. In 2024, she was selected for a prestigious secondment to the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) in Madrid. There, she led the work of Committee 2, which focuses on policy issues relating to secondary markets, engaging with global regulators and contributing to international standard-setting efforts. She holds a BSc in Finance from the American University of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, and a MSc in Investment and Risk Finance from the University of Westminster, United Kingdom.