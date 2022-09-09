Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: H.E. Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Belajer Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Energy, received His Excellency Amir Hayek, the Ambassador of Israel to the United Arab Emirates, to discuss areas of cooperation and development in clean and renewable energy between the two countries.

Al Rumaithi highlighted the importance of building bridges of cooperation in various energy sectors, especially water, electricity, wastewater treatment and district cooling, pointing out that the energy sector holds many opportunities of mutual interest. These would open new horizons for collaboration between the two countries in numerous fields, including renewable energy, water desalination technologies such as reverse osmosis, as well as the production, transportation and storage of low-carbon hydrogen, demand-side management, and advanced irrigation technologies, in addition to the focus on innovation in modern technologies.

The scope of the work of the Department of Energy and the areas that DoE seeks to develop through its strategic initiatives was presented to the Ambassador. DoE representative showcased the future outlook of the water and electricity sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the increasing reliance on clean energy sources in the energy mix in Abu Dhabi. The representatives also showcased the water production cycle in the emirate, and the policy and regulatory framework for the hydrogen industry, which DoE is currently working on in cooperation with a number of public and private entities.

The meeting was an opportunity to review a number of proposals on future areas of cooperation between the department and the relevant authorities in Israel. Al Rumaithi indicated that the energy sector in Abu Dhabi has made great strides in diversifying the energy mix during the past decade, especially after the opening of the Shams 1 Concentrated Solar Power Plant, Noor Abu Dhabi Solar Power Plant, and the operation of the first reactors at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. Clean energy and water offer unlimited opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, helping both countries reach a carbon-neutral future.

H.E. Hayek stressed that the State of Israel is looking forward to strengthening cooperation with the UAE in various fields, pointing to the energy sector as one of the most important sectors through which the two countries can contribute to combating climate change, securing energy supplies, and reducing dependence on energy that cause harmful carbon emissions.