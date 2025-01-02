Mubarak Al Ameri: ‘Non-profit organizations are key partners in advancing the social sector by offering innovative solutions that address societal needs and empower individuals to lead dignified and stable lives’

Partnership between public, private, and third sectors enhances sustainability of the social sector and helps create innovative solutions to societal challenges

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, the regulatory authority for the social sector in the emirate, announced the issuance of eight new licenses for non-profit organizations this year. This brings the total number of licensed non-profit organizations in the emirate to 99 by year-end.

Licensing serves to empower entities to deliver their services efficiently and in alignment with their objectives and bylaws, all within a well-defined legal framework. This structured approach not only ensures compliance but also raises awareness about the critical contributions of these entities. It highlights their pivotal role in addressing social priorities and enhancing the overall quality of life for all members of the community.

H.E. Mubarak Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Social Licensing & Control Sector at the Department of Community Development, stated: “The licensing of social sector entities by the DCD plays a fundamental role in facilitating their operations and ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations. This enhances efforts to achieve the desired social objectives. Non-profit organizations play a vital role as key partners in advancing the social sector, providing innovative solutions to address societal challenges and empowering individuals to lead stable and dignified lives.”

He added: “The Department of Community Development’s dedication to licensing non-profit organizations reflects its commitment to supporting these entities and strengthening their role in advancing the social sector. This is achieved by ensuring their activities comply with legal regulations and safeguarding the rights of all stakeholders. With the number of non-profit organizations in Abu Dhabi now reaching 98, we are confident that the social sector is steadily progressing toward greater growth and prosperity.”

Al Ameri stressed the importance of cooperation and partnership among the government, private, and third sectors - under which public benefit entities operate - to promote the sustainability of the social sector. He highlighted the need to develop innovative solutions to social challenges and reinforce Abu Dhabi's leading position in the social field on a global scale.

Newly Licensed Institutions

The Department of Community Development has issued licenses to 8 new non-profit organizations : Green Hands Association; UAE Society for Tolerance and Happiness, which specialises in general and cultural fields; Union for Human Rights Association; Emirates Thalassemia Association, which tackles humanitarian matters; Business and Economists Association; Emirates Association for Judicial Notarization, which specialises in professional fields, and Emirates Falconers Club, which is a civil Foundation, Emirates Oncology and Radiotherapy Association (EORA)

These newly licensed entities reflect the diversity of the fields in which non-profit organizations operate, and their role in addressing humanitarian and social matters, and building a cohesive and interconnected society.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.