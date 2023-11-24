His Excellency Counsellor Ali Mohammed Al Balushi, the Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, receives an official delegation from the Kingdom of Bahrain, headed by Dr. Yousef Abdul Karim Bhojbri, Director General of Human Rights and International Law Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain. They have discussed the means of developing cooperation between the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi and the relevant organisation in Bahrain, in a way that contributes to enhancing security, social and economic stability in the two brotherly countries.



The delegation was briefed on the efforts of the International Cooperation and Human Rights Division at the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi, the pioneering services provided by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to foreigners, and the ease of completing transactions. Then, they listened to a detailed explanation about the management of the judicial system and the court services provided in ADJD.



During the meeting, His Excellency the Attorney General stressed the deep relations connecting the two brotherly countries, pointing out the importance of these meetings in activating and consolidating the aspects of joint cooperation, and discussing the possibilities to promote such cooperation in various fields, especially in prosecution, judicial and legal areas.



The visiting delegation praised the distinguished efforts made in the field of human rights protection, the advanced level of services provided in the Department, and the widespread use of advanced technologies, in order to achieve easy access to justice and provision of pioneering judicial services, stressing that the Department has become a global model in development, creativity and innovation.