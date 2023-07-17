The Experts Affairs Committee of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) considered the applications filed by 20 experts in different disciplines for inclusion in the roster of experts and decided to subject the candidates to a foundation expert qualification programme prepared by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy (ADJA), it being understood that successful completion of the programme is a condition of their admission.

This decision was adopted at a meeting held under the chairmanship of His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, at which the Committee examined the complaint lodged against an expert and took the appropriate decision in this regard.

The meeting of the Experts Affairs Committee was chaired by His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, and attended by the Committee, namely the Counselor Ali Al Shaer Al Dhaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Division, Judge Mohamed Kamel Elgendy, Judge at Al Ain Court, Mr. Yousif Hasan Alhosani, Executive Director of the Judicial Support Sector, Khamees Mubarak Al Qubaisi, Director of Lawyers and Experts Affairs Division, and expert Dr. Hareb Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of the Expertise Technical Office.