The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) concluded a specialised refresher training course to renew the judicial officers capacity for 29 inspectors and judicial officers from 3 government agencies, as part of the efforts to develop the inspectors' capabilities and provide them with the necessary knowledge to carry out their duties in accordance with the specific legal controls and to contribute to the support and development of the activities subject to their control, so as to improve institutional performance and the quality of services provided.

The inspectors and judicial officers from the Department of Energy, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and the Department of Culture and Tourism, underwent 145 training hours as part of the qualification programme to secure the renewal of the judicial officer capacity.

The ADJD explained that the said refresher course to renew the judicial officer capacity for the inspectors of the said government agencies and which was delivered by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy (ADJA), aims to provide the inspectors with comprehensive skills that will enable them apply the new legislative provisions aimed at ensuring sustainable development in the management of public facilities, through the proper application of administrative control concepts and the principles and provisions of the law as well as the modern concepts of evaluative judicial capacity.

The ADJD affirmed its commitment to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to apply international best practices in the field of academic and practical training, and to provide advanced training programmes that hone the skills and capabilities of trainees.

It is noteworthy that the training programmes and courses for judicial officers focus on the regulatory rules for qualification to grant the judicial officer capacity, to further familiarise them with all aspects of judicial and administrative monitoring, and with the powers of judicial officers in accordance with the laws and regulations in force, and to consolidate the principles and foundations of control in the service sectors, with an emphasis on practical training based on casework and reporting procedures before the public prosecution and criminal courts.

