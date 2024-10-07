The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has stepped up its efforts to support the foundation training programmes leading to the awarding of the judicial and administrative officer capacity to employees of government agencies, in a bid to prepare inspectors well conversant with all aspects of judicial and administrative monitoring, ensure the proper application of the law, and establish the principles and foundations of monitoring and controlling over the service sectors, in such a manner as to support the competitive position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The training programmes delivered by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy (ADJA) are in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to apply the best international practices in the field of academic and practical training to scientifically and practically qualify judicial and legal cadres in accordance with the highest international standards.

In the course of these efforts, the ADJD delivered 21 specialised training programmes prior to granting judicial and administrative officer capacity to employees from 12 government entities, representing a total of 1,619 hours of training over a period of 6 months, reflecting the importance the Department attaches to the process of qualifying and training candidates to obtain judicial officer capacity in accordance with best practice and approved standards.

The government entities whose inspectors have been granted judicial and administrative officer capacity include the Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD), Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC), Family Care Authority (FCA), Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi (DCD), Integrated Transport Centre, Al Dhafra Region Municipality, in addition to Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC), Al Ain Distribution Company (AADC) and Sustainable Water Solutions Holding (SWS Holding).

The Department explained that enhancing the quality of training in accordance with international best practices is part of its efforts to support the quality of services in all sectors in the Emirate, as it enables inspectors to achieve comprehensive control and continuous follow-up of all work, thus contributing to the development of corporate performance and upgrading the quality of services provided in various sectors.