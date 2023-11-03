Ali Alblooshi: “The flag of our nation is a symbol of sovereignty and belonging”

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) joined the national celebration of Flag Day, an event held on the 3rd of November of each year and is marked by conducting a flag-raising ceremony on top of the courts and public prosecution buildings and premises in Abu Dhabi, Al-Ain and Al-Dhafra, at 10:00 am, in response to the invitation extended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, "may Allah protect him", for all entities and institutions to celebrate the banner of our pride, prominent standing, and glorious union.

On this occasion, His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, said that “the involvement of the children of this nation in the simultaneous raising of the flag of the UAE on the 3rd of November every year is a testament to the extent of their cohesion and solidarity, their feelings of belonging to this country, their loyalty to their wise leadership, and their commitment, armed with genuine and noble values, to preserve the achievements made and continue on the path of success, progress, prosperity and overall development under a banner flying high and proud in all fields.”

The flag of the UAE, Mr. Alabri added, “remains the symbol of our unity, dignity and pride. We raise it high in the sky to keep it glorious, armed with determination, resolve and perseverance to continue the march of our progress in all fields, and achieve leadership and distinction at regional and global levels, while adhering to national fundamentals, propagating tolerance and coexistence between members of society so that harmony and living together prevail, and consolidating the foundations of an accomplished justice, the rule of law and the defence of rights.”

For his part, His Excellency Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, said that "on the occasion of UAE Flag Day, which coincides with the 3rd of November every year, we celebrate the banner of our nation, the symbol of the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates, to express how proud we are to belong to this generous nation guided by wise leaders who foresaw the future through a far-sighted vision that has brought about achievements made thanks to the good efforts of its loyal children, proud of their history and glory, pushing forward the pioneering development process.”

“With the momentum attained by the UAE in various sectors and the successive achievements at the global level, we have every right to celebrate the UAE Flag Day with feelings of pride for all the progress, grandeur and leadership that our country has secured and which have enshrined its position and competitiveness at the regional and international levels, and hoisted its flag to the firmament of glory”, Mr. Alblooshi concluded.

