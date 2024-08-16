The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's Forensic and Electronic Sciences Center has been awarded the National Organization of Forensic Physicians' (NAME) international accreditation certificate for the Forensic Medicine Department. This makes the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department the first center in the Middle East to hold this international certificate, and only the third in the world outside of the United States, behind Canada and Singapore.

His Excellency Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, emphasised that the acquisition of international accreditation by the Forensic Medicine Department at the Centre for Forensic and Electronic Sciences is a further accomplishment for the Judicial Department, reflecting the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates , Ruler of Abu Dhabi, "may God protect him," and implementing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to develop a cutting-edge judicial system that supports the competitiveness and global leadership of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He claimed that this remarkable accomplishment in the field of forensic medicine for the region demonstrates leadership and excellence in providing forensic services in accordance with the highest internationally recognised standards and staying up-to-date with the most recent advancements and innovations in conducting examinations, all of which support the advancement of criminal justice. Additionally, he claimed that the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has been given priority and preference for having its technical reports adopted on a global scale.

Counsellor Yousef Al-Abri clarified that the international forensic medicine accreditation adds to the Centre for Forensic and Electronic Sciences' accreditations in criminal examinations and electronic evidence examinations. It also renews the chemical laboratory's accreditation certificate for a second session, following four years of acquisition in 2019 in the areas of examining narcotics, toxins, and seized items.

He emphasised the eagerness of the Judicial Department's Centre for Forensic and Electronic Sciences to implement technical protocols in accordance with internationally mandated specifications and to apply supplementary guidelines from the National Organisation of Forensic Physicians in the United States of America. This was evidenced by the assessment of work productivity in this area in relation to dedication to all requirements and guidelines specified in order to obtain international accreditation.