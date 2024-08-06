Younis Haji Al Khoori: We are committed to developing the legislative environment, fueling our journey of excellence, and promoting the government financial business

Developing real estate policies and procedures allows for its optimal utilisation and management

Abu Dhabi, UAE: His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, affirmed that the Cabinet's adoption of tenancy policies highlights the importance of continuously developing the legislative environment for the benefit of enhancing the financial business environment in the UAE and advancing excellence in sustainable government financial work.

The Cabinet has recently approved the adoption of tenancy policies and procedures in the federal government to document and standardise the terms and conditions of tenancy in the federal government. These policies define the terms, rules, and regulations to be followed when leasing and renting. They also regulate the tenancy relationship between landlords and tenants of federal properties across the emirates.

Comprehensive Policies

The Ministry of Finance has reviewed and developed tenancy policies and procedures in the federal government to establish a robust framework that supports comprehensive and best-practice-aligned property management strategies.

This falls within its jurisdiction to manage, organise, and develop policies and procedures related to movable and immovable properties of the federal government, and is in line with the Federal Decree-Law No. (35) of 2023 concerning federal properties, which necessitates the development of policies and procedures related to real estate in the federal government; thereby enabling its optimal utilisation and management in line with best practices.

The tenancy policies are designed to standardise and document the tenancy procedures and policies used across the federal government, serving as the primary reference for all employees involved in tenancy operations. This is to ensure the accurate implementation of approved policies and procedures while providing clear, detailed guidelines that comply with existing laws and regulations concerning the leasing of premises.

Additionally, the policies seek to regulate the tenancy relationship between landlords and tenants of federal properties across the UAE, minimising ambiguity or inconsistency in lease agreements and clearly defining the responsibilities of employees managing and executing tenancy operations.

Types of Properties and Tenants

The tenancy terms for federal properties outlined in these policies cover various aspects, including property types, tenant categories, and provisions related to planning, pricing, and leasing procedures.

The types of federal properties available for lease include a wide range of real estate and buildings owned by the government, those transferred to the government or any federal entity, whether within or outside the country, as well as facilities owned by federal entities and designated for public use.

To view the tenancy policies and procedures in the federal government, please click on the following link: Federal Properties – Ministry of Finance – United Arab Emirates (mof.gov.ae)

