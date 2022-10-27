Eng. Mohammed Al Ramsi: Toll-free Number Portability service enhances competition between service providers to provide the best services and offers.

UAE – The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) announced the launch of the 800 Toll-free Number Portability service from one service provider to another, while ensuring that the number remains the same without any change, with the aim of enhancing competition between service providers in the telecommunications sector, and expanding the range of options for customers. The new service gives companies that have been assigned a toll-free number the option to retain the number and change the service provider, allowing them to experience the level of services provided by both service providers in the UAE without the need to change the free phone number used by the company.

TDRA had launched the Fixed Number Portability service in 2021, where more than 12,000 fixed numbers have been ported between service providers since the service release. The Fixed Number Portability service and Toll-free Number Portability service are a continuation of the Mobile Number Portability service launched by TDRA in 2013, through which more than 2 million numbers were ported. The Number Portability service aims to enhance competition between service providers in the telecommunications sector, and provide the opportunity for customers to experience the level of services provided by service providers in the UAE while retaining their phone numbers.

Commenting on these services, H.E. Eng. Mohammed Al Ramsi, TDRA Deputy Director General for the Telecom Sector, said: “Through the launch of the number portability service in its mobile, fixed and toll-free forms, we aim to enhance competition between service providers to provide the best services and offers. These services also reflect TDRA’s keenness to achieve the customers’ happiness and satisfaction by giving them the opportunity to explore a new experience with a new service provider while retaining their fixed numbers, which naturally became an integral part of their brand.”

H.E. Al Ramsi emphasized that TDRA will continue its efforts to launch the best services in line with the directions of the UAE and the wise leadership. He added: “Nowadays, the telecommunications sector provides the infrastructure for digital development in various sectors. It also plays an important role in the lives of members of society. TDRA assesses its services and improves them on a regular basis. TDRA is also keen to receive suggestions and comments from customers, study them and benefit from them in providing new services that meet the aspirations and expectations of customers.”

TDRA highlighted that number portability requires the customer to follow certain steps, including paying the bills due with the current service provider, and the number must not be partially or fully disconnected. After the porting process is completed, the customer will be given a grace period for settling his/her contractual financial obligations and paying the applicable due fees.

