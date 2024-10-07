United Arab Emirates – The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has completed its preparations to participate in GITEX Global 2024, through the Digital Government Platform, which includes 37 federal government entities. The TDRA‘s participation this year involves reviewing a number of projects and developments that achieve the role of the telecommunications sector and digital government, and enhance the digital lifestyle in the UAE. The TDRA will also highlight a range of technologies that reflect its vision for the coming years.

The TDRA has invited those interested in the UAE digital government’s journey and its future technologies to visit the Digital Government Platform in Sheikh Saeed Hall at the Dubai World Trade Center, where GITEX Global 2024 will be held from October 14 to 18.

This year’s digital government platform will support sustainability by adopting innovative and environmentally friendly solutions, such as panels manufactured in the UAE - from recycled palm components, as an alternative to traditional types of wood.

GITEX Global Week carries an important vision about a future in which digital technologies will form the backbone of all aspects of life. The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority will show its commitment to sustainable development and to adopting future technologies to achieve the goals of the We the UAE 2031 vision by presenting the latest developments in the digital transformation process. In cooperation with our government partners, a variety of services, projects and solutions based on the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution will be showcased, aiming to serve humanity and achieve the vision of the wise leadership in building a digital knowledge economy and society.

This year’s digital government platform will cover a record participation from federal government entities, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to teamwork between its various institutions. We are all working to develop services and improve performance, in order to achieve an ideal environment for living and working, and enhance the UAE’s position in global indicators related to digital transformation. The TDRA is keen to introduce visitors to the pivotal role of the ICT sector and the digital government sector in the current and future phases, through a number of innovative projects that involve modern communications technologies such as 6G. It will give the public the opportunity to discover the future of communication supported by artificial intelligence. The digital twin platform project will also be displayed. It is an innovative technology that allows accurate simulation of infrastructural and operational systems by harnessing real-time data. Additionally, TDRA will present the digital government lab, which will allow the public to experience emerging technologies, and provide feedback on potential government applications.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) undertakes the task of supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE in accordance with the Telecommunications Law issued by Federal law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 and its amendments, and in accordance with Decree No. 23 issued on September 27, 2020, amending some provisions of Federal Law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 regarding the regulation of the telecommunication sector, and adding the “digital government” to the functions and name of the authority.

TDRA’s regulatory role is to ensure the provision of distinguished telecommunications services, develop the telecommunications sector, ensure the interests of the parties, apply the relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources, and encourage research and development, to ensure the UAE’s leading regional and global position in the telecommunications sector.

In the field of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for supervising the federal digital government under Law No. 3 of 2011. Since then, TDRA has become responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic goals: enhancing the smart lifestyle, and Leadership in smart technological infrastructure in the UAE.