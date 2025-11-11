United Arab Emirates: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has announced the launch of the 6th Generation (6G) Initiative in the United Arab Emirates. The announcement was made during the inaugural meeting of the 6G Committee, hosted by TDRA with the participation of key partners from federal and local government entities, telecommunications service providers, universities, research and development centers, and leading global mobile technology providers.

The meeting was opened by H.E. Eng. Mohammed Al Ramsi, Deputy Director General of the Telecommunications Sector at TDRA, who emphasized that the launch of the 6G initiative through the establishment of the 6G Committee aligns with the UAE’s vision of leading the future of communications and information technology. He highlighted the country’s proactive approach in anticipating global technological shifts and fostering a national environment that encourages innovation and scientific research in advanced telecommunications.

H.E. Al Ramsi stated: “In 2015, we began our preparations for the 5G journey, which culminated in its commercial launch in 2019—making the UAE the first country in the region to achieve this milestone. Today, we celebrate coverage exceeding 99.5% of populated areas, with more than 23,000 5G sites serving over 10 million subscribers. These achievements pave the way for a new phase in which we work with our partners to develop a national 6G roadmap that will revolutionize connectivity by integrating digital and cognitive worlds, leveraging artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and satellite networks to enable the applications of the future. At TDRA, we believe that the shift toward 6G technologies is not merely a technical evolution, but a strategic step toward building a sustainable knowledge-based economy founded on innovation, artificial intelligence, and the integration of digital infrastructure across all sectors. We are building on a legacy of innovation and achievement, striving together toward a hyper-connected smart society that fosters innovation and national prosperity.”

Through this initiative, the committee aims to develop a comprehensive national 6G ecosystem by strengthening collaboration among national partners, establishing research and innovation programs in future communications through universities and research centers, accelerating the adoption of emerging technologies in key sectors, and supporting the development of international 6G standards and specifications. Additionally, the initiative seeks to establish a robust regulatory framework and integrated spectrum management approach to meet the requirements of the next technological era.

In this context, two specialized subcommittees have been formed to support the main committee’s objectives. Dr. Marwan Dabbah from Khalifa University chairs the Research and Development Working Group, while Dr. Khaled Al Awadhi from TDRA leads the Integration and Strategic Partnerships Working Group.

Commenting on this milestone, Dr. Al Awadhi said: “This step reflects TDRA’s commitment to adopting a proactive approach in shaping the next generation of communications and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for developing and implementing future technologies.”

The launch of the 6G Committee marks a significant milestone in the UAE’s journey toward global technological leadership. It reflects the nation’s continuous efforts to prepare for the post-5G era and to advance digital transformation and sustainable innovation. The committee will serve as a unified national platform to coordinate and empower national efforts in 6G technologies, positioning the UAE at the forefront of the future of advanced communications.

About TDRA :

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) is responsible for regulating and developing the telecommunications and information technology sector in the United Arab Emirates, while also driving digital transformation at the national level.

TDRA works to provide an advanced regulatory environment that supports innovation, stimulates investment, and ensures the delivery of cutting-edge and sustainable telecommunications services.

The authority plays a pivotal role in leading the digital transformation journey by developing digital infrastructure, empowering the telecommunications sector, and enhancing the ecosystem of digital government services.

TDRA is committed to improving the quality and continuity of digital services by establishing legislative and regulatory frameworks that foster innovation and strengthen the country's readiness to keep pace with rapid digital advancements.

Its responsibilities include regulating the telecommunications sector to ensure competitiveness, protecting consumer rights, and maintaining a balance between service providers. Additionally, TDRA leads the national digital government strategy, manages the radio frequency spectrum, and regulates the use of wireless frequencies to support various sectors, including telecommunications and smart services.

With a visionary approach, TDRA aims to position the UAE as a global hub for digital innovation and enhance its readiness for the digital future, in alignment with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and the UAE Centennial 2071 Agenda.