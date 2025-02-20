The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) organised the ‘SLC Innovates’ event on February 19 and 20, reflecting its commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and establishing an advanced, future-ready legislative ecosystem capable of effectively addressing today’s challenges while also anticipating and adapting to future developments.

Over two days, the event featured engaging presentations and discussions on anticipating future trends and enhancing legislative preparedness. It highlighted the importance of a culture of innovation, proactive approaches, and creative thinking for developing the legislative process. The event also included sessions dedicated to promoting knowledge and expertise exchanges and exploring methodologies for harnessing innovation to improve institutional effectiveness.

H.E. Ahmad bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, emphasised that innovation is the cornerstone of SLC’s institutional framework and the driving force behind the advancement of legislative processes. Al Muhairi underscored the pivotal role of innovation in ensuring that legislation remains aligned with rapid developments across diverse sectors to support the UAE national strategies and ambitious visions aimed at shaping a brighter future of progress and prosperity. Al Muhairi highlighted that ‘SLC Innovates’ reflects the Committee’s continued commitment to encouraging its team members to embrace innovation as a core principle in their daily tasks. The event also contributes to promoting initiative-taking and collaboration, while also recognising employees’ contributions towards achieving the SLC’s vision of leading the legislation-making industry to meet the Emirate’s orientations and future needs.

Day one of the event featured activities that underscored the significance of forward-thinking in developing legislation and enhancing its efficiency and flexibility. In collaboration with 01GOV, SLC organised the ‘Future Government Game’ activities, designed to inspire creative thinking and teamwork, explore the concept of zero bureaucracy, and discuss ways to anticipate and prepare future government challenges through sustainable and smart methodologies.

On day two, a group of SLC’s innovators led a session where they shared their experiences and success stories. They discussed their innovative initiatives including: developing the Dubai Legislative Platform, establishing standards for innovative legislative provisions, and applying the ‘Butterfly Theory’ to assess the impact of legislation. The session also featured discussions on strategies to foster a culture of innovation within government entities, redefine legislative practices, and explore innovative ideas, while facilitating the exchange of knowledge and experiences.

At the conclusion of the event, the winners of the "Badir" initiative—a points-based system designed to encourage proactivity among the SLC General Secretariat’s employees and recognize their contributions—were honoured.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com