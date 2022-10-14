More than 3000 automated actions executed, saving over 500 hours of manual work.

Cairo, Egypt: Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD) and IBM discussed boosting cooperation to fuel SCAD’s growth, accelerate digital footprint and drive sustainable development across various operations. The collaboration enables SCAD to leverage IBM® Turbonomic® Application Resource Management (ARM) to automate processes, optimize digital infrastructure performance and minimize costs.

SCAD is responsible for building an information network and a unified channel that serves the statistical ecosystem in Abu Dhabi by organizing, unifying, and managing all aspects of the Emirate's statistical data. SCAD develops a leading statistical ecosystem to empower decision makers and users in the government, private sector, and society.

SCAD selected IBM Turbonomic to scale intelligent automation capabilities to run across any hybrid cloud environment. Over the duration of three months, IBM Turbonomic executed over 3,000 automated actions, including continuous placement for virtual machines, containers, and scaling infrastructure resource saving SCAD more than 500 hours of manual work with a projected expectation to save 2,000 hours over 2023.

The partnership between SCAD and IBM is aligned with efforts to reach a balance between carbon neutrality and application performance. Through leveraging IBM Turbonomic, SCAD will be able to minimize energy consumption and reduce carbon footprint by 17 tonnes.

Aziz Hmoud Saif Alkayyoomi, Acting Director of Information Technology at SCAD, said: “We are focused on leveraging the latest emerging technologies that provide reliable and high-quality statistics, analysis and research that support sustainable development processes and improve user experience across Abu Dhabi. Our collaboration with IBM is an important step to create a leading statistical ecosystem that empowers decision-makers in both the public and private sectors.”

Wael Abdoush, General Manager, IBM Gulf, Levant, and Pakistan, said: “We are pleased to partner with SCAD to provide a one-stop shop of AI-powered automation capabilities, all built on Red Hat OpenShift to run anywhere. IBM designs, deploys, and manages energy efficient infrastructures and innovations with a hybrid cloud approach. Our collaboration with SCAD paves the way for SCAD to achieve sustainable development goals and deliver the most efficient use of computing, storage, and network resources,” he added.

About SCAD

The Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) was established by Law No. (7) of 2008 to organize and develop statistical work in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The SCAD’s role has been reregulated in 2021 and started to report to the Abu Dhabi Executive Office. It adopted a decentralized methodology in statistical work, in order to support decision-makers and entrepreneurs to devise strategic plans and policies and advance Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive and sustainable development.

SCAD has an independent legal personality and full financial independence, as well as full legal capacity to work in line with the Emirate's directions towards achieving sustainable economic and social development goals and the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Based on the law amendment, SCAD is now responsible for building a unified system for Abu Dhabi’s statistical information and unifying and managing all aspects of statistical work in the Emirate. This includes development and regulation of statistical frames for all activities and sectors and updating them periodically, as well as providing technical supervision of statistical work and data systems at government entities. That, in addition to collecting, classifying, storing, analyzing, processing, archiving, publishing, and protecting Abu Dhabi's statistical data obtained from various data sources.

SCAD is also responsible for making, developing, and disseminating estimates, projections, extrapolations, and forecasts. Additionally, the Centre is tasked with supporting government entities and transferring knowledge and expertise, thereby enabling them to provide reliable and accurate statistics. SCAD is also authorized to contract with any entity or company within or outside the Emirate to undertake data collection and other statistical activities.

About IBM

IBM is a leading global hybrid cloud and AI, and business services provider, helping clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Nearly 3,800 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently, and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and business services deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service. For more information, visit www.ibm.com