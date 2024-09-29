International Translation Day is a significant global event proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly to honour the vital role translation plays in knowledge exchange and in promoting cultural diversity. Translation is instrumental in fostering dialogue, facilitating cooperation among nations, and keeping pace with the rapid advancements of the modern world.

Recognising the essential role of translation in promoting cross-cultural communication, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been at the forefront of pioneering global translation initiatives and programmes, actively working to enrich the Arabic literary landscape by translating masterpieces of global literature and thought. One of the UAE’s most notable translation initiatives is the ‘Kalima’ project, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, with a mission to revitalise translation across the Arab world. Another commendable undertaking is the ‘Translation Challenge,’ initiated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which focuses on enhancing knowledge content and bridging educational gaps in the Arab region.

At the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC), we recognise the importance of translation in supporting efforts to boost the resilience of the legislative ecosystem in the Emirate of Dubai, ensuring that legislation remains aligned with fast-paced global developments while nurturing the exchange of expertise among legal professionals worldwide. On the occasion of International Translation Day, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to translators worldwide, acknowledging their invaluable contribution to facilitating global cross-cultural communication and understanding.”

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com