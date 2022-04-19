DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: As the most important month of the Islamic calendar, signifying a period of reflection and spending time with loved ones. Ramadan is also the time to experience the true essence of Arabian hospitality in addition to the diverse attractions Dubai is known for. With a number of events, iftars and activations taking place during Ramadan, the city welcomes residents and visitors to enjoy the abundance of activities taking place during this special time.

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has curated a list of some of the best ways to observe the month of Ramadan with family and friends.

FAMILY FRIENDLY ATTRACTIONS

The architecturally impressive Museum of the Future recently opened its doors to the public, welcoming guests to explore, learn and create. The attraction focuses on different elements including the ecosystem, bioengineering, outer space and transportation, in addition to exciting exhibitions offering an insight into the future. An iconic, cultural landmark and centre for future innovations, Museum of the Future is a must-visit attraction.

Located along the waterfront of Deira Islands and home to over 400 shops, Souk Al Marfa is among the city’s newest shopping centres. The wholesale market sells everything from carpets and spices to clothing and electronics, with stores and kiosks run by both local and international businesses.

Sky Views Dubai at Address Sky View is the city’s newly opened attraction that takes city sightseeing to new heights. Adventure seekers can take on the Edge Walk and Sky Glass experience located on the 52nd and 53rd floors of the iconic twin-towered Address Sky View hotel. Guests can also brave their fears and ride the breath-taking Sky Slide in which you hurtle from floor-to-floor more than 219.5 meters above the ground.

Deep Dive Dubai is the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving. This attraction offers freediving and scuba diving experiences to all ability levels by a hand-picked team of international diving professionals. Visitors are invited to explore the astonishing sunken city that divers can explore, complete with an abandoned streetscape featuring an apartment, garage and arcade, amongst other surprises.

The View at The Palm is a 52-storey high observation deck boasting sweeping 360-degree views of Palm Jumeirah. Towering 240 metres over Palm Jumeirah, the attraction offers spectacular views of the city, the island and the Arabian Gulf. With direct access from the Nakheel Mall, visitors can also experience an immersive theatre where they can discover how the world-famous island was conceptualised and developed.

Global Village has extended its current season until 7 May 2022. Visitors can explore 26 pavilions with an impressive 3,500 displays from countries including India, Egypt, China and Spain. Guests can purchase traditional handicrafts, tune into a daily line-up of live entertainment, sample cuisine from over 200 eateries, or opt to experience thrilling rides at the large funfair.

There is fun for all in store at the region’s first indoor snow slope, Ski Dubai. Visitors can not only hone their ski skills at five different runs of varying difficulty levels, but also enjoy plenty of other fun-filled activities including snowboarding and tobogganing. Visitors can try zip lining, or even experience a penguin encounter.

ENJOY AN EVENING OF INDOOR SPORTS AND FITNESS CLASSES

Sports enthusiasts can visit Dubai Sports World at the Dubai World Trade Centre to engage in sports activities within a fun, climate-controlled environment. With a range of activities across football, basketball, cricket and badminton, this indoor venue boasts an array of sports activities for all ages.

For a fun-filled evening, head to sports and entertainment destination, Top Golf located in the famed Emirates Golf Club for an engaging golfing experience. With stunning views across the Dubai skyline, guests of all levels, skills and age groups can book a private climate controlled booth complete with high tech balls, in which to practice their swing, whilst dining on light bites.

BOUNCE FIT offers a high-intensity low-impact cardio workout. The one-hour free-jumping workout programme will blast your core, improve all-over muscle tone and lift your heart rate. Set to upbeat soundtracks, the training session promises a fun, high spirits workout.

Quickly becoming one of the city’s most loved workout classes, BARRY’s offers high intensity interval training (HIIT) which burns up to 1000 calories in only sixty minutes. The instructor-led group fitness class offers cardio and weight training, perfect for a balanced workout.

F45 Training is a global fitness community specializing in innovative, high-intensity group workouts that are fast, fun, and results-driven. The 45-minute classes include a mix of circuit and HIIT style workouts, geared to create an adrenaline-pumping training class.

SAVOUR SPECIAL MOMENTS DURING A ROAD TRIP

Just a 90-minute drive away from downtown Dubai, high in the Hajar Mountains, Hatta is a hidden gem for anyone looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. The natural scenery makes it a great choice for a mini-vacation and is prime territory for photographers and adventure seekers. Visitors can explore bike trails, hike, embark on an adrenaline filled zip line experience, or connect with nature on a kayak across the Hatta Dam.

A 30-minute drive from the city, Al Qudra Lakes provides the perfect backdrop to a memorable sunset picnic. The popular desert oasis is home to desert foxes, the oryx, and 170 species of birds living around the lakes, from swans, geese and ducks to the Steppe Eagle and Asian Houbara.

EVENTS ACROSS THE CITY

Participate in the Super Sports Night Run on 26 April and experience a unique perspective of Dubai by night. Chase city skylines as you cross the iconic illuminated Meydan Royal Bridge over 3km, 5km or 10km distances. The event is a great way to exercise your competitive streak with friends and fellow running enthusiasts, before settling in for a post-race meal.

Ripe Market at the Dubai Police Academy Park is taking place every weekend until 29 May. At the Market’s latest season, you can peruse artisan stalls, pick up your weekly organic produce and indulge in tasty bites from a wide selection of food trucks during Ripe at Night.

On 23 April , catch the UAE’s favourite children’s entertainer Magic Phil along with Emma Quintin as they serve up big laughs in their production, Krazy Kitchen at The Theatre. Little ones aged four to eight are guaranteed to be enchanted as Magic Phil performs a comedy act filled with songs and plenty of audience participation.

