United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Space, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) will host the France-UAE Forum for Research and Innovation, set to be held from 2-3 February 2026 at the SUAD campus in the capital. The Forum is co-organised by the Embassy of France in the UAE and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, Technology Innovation Institute the applied research arm of the Advanced Technology Research Council and the French National Institute for Research in Digital Science and Technology

The France-UAE Forum for Research and Innovation is intended to co-design the next phase of artificial intelligence (AI) transformation in higher education. Bringing together 100 French and Emirati leading researchers, universities, research centres, start-ups, tech companies and major innovation actors from both countries, the high-level forum will focus on three strategic domains shaping the future: artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and space.

The Forum will explore ways to advance research in these three domains, modernise business and academic models and institutionalise cross-sector collaboration among higher education institutions, industry and government. Designed to spotlight the strategic research priorities of the two countries while showcasing their progress in advancing these fields, the event will set the stage for in-depth technical sessions where subject-matter experts can explore opportunities for high-impact, translational and applied research collaborations. Such collaborations will be aligned with industrial needs and national priorities, ensuring tangible outcomes that drive innovation and economic growth.

His Excellency Ibrahim Fikri, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education and Scientific Research Regulation and Governance Sector at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said: “The UAE and France have long enjoyed strong strategic ties that have seen many successful joint ventures throughout the years. It is through events and collaborations such as these that we, collectively, advance our education ecosystem, ensuring it drives a knowledge- and innovation-based economy and produces talent capable of meeting the future needs of the labour market. “

“As part of our longstanding strategic ties, we are actively strengthening our research and innovation partnerships with France, while simultaneously working to build a more robust, sustainable research ecosystem, reflecting our commitment to advancing collaborative initiatives that drive scientific excellence, promote knowledge exchange and support the development of cutting-edge solutions aligned with global best practices. By deepening these strategic ties, we aim to create a dynamic environment that accelerates innovation and enhances the overall competitiveness of our research landscape,” he added.

Beyond fostering academic partnerships between institutions in both countries, the Forum aims to emphasise active industry engagement that will encourage meaningful collaborations between universities and the private sector. Furthermore, by involving academia and industry from other countries, the event creates a truly global platform for knowledge exchange and innovation.

Prof. Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, commented: “By co-organising the France–UAE Research and Innovation Forum with the French Embassy, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi reaffirms its role as a hub connecting the French and Emirati research and innovation ecosystems and as a platform for dialogue between academia, students and industry. The Forum embodies the University’s mission to foster high-impact research cooperation and strengthen the longstanding scientific and diplomatic ties between France and the United Arab Emirates. Artificial intelligence lies at the core of the University’s strategy, notably through the Sorbonne Center for Artificial Intelligence, the revamp of the Bachelor in Physics towards Quantum Physics and the launch of two new Master’s programmes in Artificial Intelligence and in Statistics."

The Forum also reflects French national priorities in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and space, promoting research excellence, talent development and ethical, human-centred innovation. It highlights the importance of the strategic partnership with the United Arab Emirates and strengthens links between research, higher education and industry.

The agenda for the Forum includes panel presentations and discussions featuring respected professionals from both the education sector and industries, as well as lectures, networking opportunities and cultural activities. The event is open to students, researchers and faculty members from UAE-based universities and full details can be found here.