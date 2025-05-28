The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) held its Legislative Oversight Annual Forum for the year 2025 (Legislative Oversight Forum), under the theme “Together for Enhanced Legislative Compliance”. The event was held in the presence of H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary-General, and H.E. Mohammed Juma Al Suwaidi, SLC Assistant Secretary-General. SLC legal experts and strategic partners actively participated in the event.

The Legislative Oversight Forum was inaugurated by H.E. Al Muhairi, who delivered the opening address outlining key aspects of the legislative landscape and the audit ecosystem, while emphasising the importance of fostering a culture of legislative compliance.

The Legislative Oversight Forum featured a presentation titled ‘Insights into Legislative Oversight’, delivered by Mr. Omar Al Suwaidi, Director of the SLC Legislative Audit Directorate. The presentation highlighted the SLC’s role in promoting legislative compliance among government entities, in accordance with Law No. (14) of 2024 Concerning the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai, and Resolution No. (3) of 2024 Approving the Terms of Reference of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai.

The presentation also explored the SLC’s core functions, the concept and procedures of legislative compliance, annual legislative audit statistics for 2024, and the legislative compliance rate as a government performance excellence indicator. The presentation further outlined the responsibilities of government entities, while emphasising the importance of proper implementation of legislation in upholding governance and transparency.

The Legislative Oversight Forum also featured a session titled ‘Legislative Compliance Dialogue’, with Ms. Wadha Al Ghafli, Director of Strategy and Excellence at the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, as guest speaker. The session was hosted by Mrs. Marwah Mohammed Ibrahim, Head of the Audit Section at the SLC Legislative Audit Directorate.

The Legislative Oversight Forum is part of the SLC’s ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of legislative compliance at both institutional and societal levels. The forum showcased exemplary compliance models from diverse sectors, including entities that achieved the highest compliance rates, embodying the highest standards for legislative compliance across government operations. The event also served as a prominent platform for strengthening collaboration and coordination among government entities, facilitating dialogue on tools and mechanisms required for enhancing legislative compliance — an essential factor in consolidating the rule of law, improving government efficiency, and promoting the principles of effectiveness and transparency within the Dubai government sector.

In his address, H.E. Al Muhairi explained that legislative compliance is a cornerstone of government excellence, serving as a key indicator of progress and a catalyst for enhancing the performance of public sector operations. H.E. Al Muhairi underscored the need for unified efforts and seamless coordination among all government entities to ensure the optimal implementation of legislative frameworks. This contributes to consolidating the rule of law and strengthening Dubai’s position at the forefront of legislative compliance regionally and internationally.

H.E. Al Muhairi added: “Legislative oversight is gaining increasing importance in light of the rapid pace of economic and technological transformation, and the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), amid rising public expectations for higher levels of efficiency. In this context, the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai remains committed to raising awareness about the importance of aligning institutional work systems within government entities with legislative compliance frameworks, and to adopting well-defined policies and procedures that ensure attainment of the highest standards of legislative compliance.”

The Legislative Oversight Forum also featured the ‘Legislative Compliance Award’, recognising Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Financial Audit Authority, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS), Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), and the Judicial Council as exemplary models of legislative compliance.

