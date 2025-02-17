The Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ‘01Gov’ platform to establish a framework for mutual collaboration in innovation and knowledge-sharing. This MoU, signed as part of the Innovation Month activities, aims to bolster Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation, accelerate digital transformation, and align legislative standards with international best practices.

The MoU was formalised by H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, and Dr. Saeed Al Dhaheri, Founding Partner, and AI and Future Shaping Expert at ‘01Gov’ platform. The collaboration is a key step in achieving the SLC’s strategic objectives, including leading the legislation-making industry both regionally and internationally and fostering the development of legislative human capital through access to cutting-edge training platforms and programmes offered on ‘01Gov’ platform.

H.E. Bin Meshar emphasised the significance of the MoU in reaffirming the SLC’s steadfast commitment to adopting best international practices and collaborating with leading innovation-driven entities. “This partnership with ‘01Gov’ is a significant step in our commitment to enhancing Dubai’s position as a global hub for legislative innovation”, stated H.E. Bin Meshar, adding: “By leveraging the expertise and resources offered by ‘01Gov,’ we will further strengthen our capacity to develop agile legislation that can accommodate the rapid advancements occurring across various industries”.

For his part, Dr. Al Dhaheri emphasised the significance of this collaborative landmark, saying: “We are proud to sign this MoU, as it marks the beginning of a new phase of ongoing cooperation between ‘01Gov’ and the SLC. Over time, ‘01Gov’ has demonstrated its vital role in empowering the SLC to fulfil its mission, particularly in adapting to the dynamic landscape shaped by artificial intelligence (AI) and other innovations. We highly appreciate the trust placed in ‘01Gov’ by the SLC and reaffirm our commitment to supporting its journey towards legislative excellence, both locally and internationally.”

Under the terms of the MoU, ‘01Gov’ will provide the SLC with a comprehensive suite of innovative services and solutions. This endeavour includes the development of the Digital Legislative Observatory, a tool that will help monitor and analyse the international best practices in legislative fields. The agreement will also focus on specialised legislative studies, innovation-driven knowledge sharing seminars, and skill-enhancing programmes for legal professionals and legislation-making officers. These efforts aim to boost the quality of legislative provisions and streamline the legislative processes in Dubai. Additionally, the MoU outlines the development of an institutional framework to boost collaboration, drive innovation, and launch programmes and initiatives on developing legislation.

‘01Gov’ is a leading platform for government innovation, providing a wide array of ground-breaking solutions to enhance public services across various sectors, including healthcare, education, and employment. The partnership with ‘01Gov’ aligns with the SLC’s broader vision to build a robust legislative infrastructure that supports the ambitious development goals of Dubai and the UAE.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

​​​​​​Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com