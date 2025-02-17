Dubai, UAE: A delegation from Singapore’s National Library Board (NLB) visited the Al Safa Art & Design Library, an asset of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), to strengthen communication channels, share expertise, and explore best practices for managing public libraries. The visit supports Dubai Culture’s ongoing efforts to establish leadership in the library sector and reinforce the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The delegation included Valerie Cheng, Director of NLB; Yit Chin Chuan, Assistant Director of NLB; Indrashah Isa, Senior Manager at NLB; Joyce Lim, Senior Manager at NLB; Eudora Chee, Manager at NLB; Sheila Jang, Manager at NLB; Subhana Mohd Sharif, Manager at NLB; Nurulhuda Subahan, Manager at NLB; Azlinda Ahmad, Manager at NLB; Lee Shu Yu, Librarian at NLB; and Kevin Seet, Librarian at NLB.

During their visit, the Singaporean representatives met with senior Dubai Culture officials to explore avenues for deeper collaboration and create dynamic knowledge-sharing platforms that expand opportunities for cultural outreach and community engagement. Discussions also highlighted the vital role of public libraries in fostering entrepreneurship and empowering talent. Dubai Culture showcased its initiatives to reimagine these spaces as creative incubators that inspire individuals to expand their skills, enhance expertise, and cultivate a culture of reading. Officials introduced forward-thinking solutions adopted by the Authority to elevate library operations, optimise management processes, and integrate the latest technologies to build an inclusive and future-ready learning ecosystem.

The meeting also highlighted Dubai Culture’s advancements in digital transformation and artificial intelligence, along with the integration of smart solutions to improve service efficiency, inventory management, and book acquisition processes. Additionally, the visiting party learned about the Authority’s strategic collaborations with public and private sector partners to launch programmes that support the cultural and creative industries and enhance library services, broadening their reach and impact.

As part of the trip, the delegation toured the Al Safa Art & Design Library, exploring its unique features, services, and interactive spaces dedicated to hosting workshops, training sessions, and educational programmes, as well as the Ghaf Publishing corner. They also visited the Burj Rashid exhibition, organised by Dubai Culture and supported by the Sikka Platform to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Burj Rashid—an architectural, social, and economic landmark in the city’s history. Running until May 2, the showcase marks the inaugural edition of the Dubai Series, an initiative that explores defining aspects of the emirate through creative storytelling.