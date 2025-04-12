Dubai, UAE: Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum, Supreme President of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, met with the student team from the Hamdan Bin Rashid Center for Giftedness and Innovation, who are set to represent the UAE at the FLL World Finals taking place next week in Houston, USA. The visit comes in celebration of the team’s exceptional achievement, having advanced to the global competition after winning both the local and national robotics championships.

The meeting took place today (12 April) at the Foundation’s headquarters in Dubai, in the presence of Her Excellency Aisha Miran is the Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Foundation. During the visit, Sheikh Rashid engaged with the students and the administrative and technical teams, reviewing their preparations and expressing deep pride in their success. He commended their dedication and praised their efforts in qualifying to represent the UAE at the international level, wishing them continued success and honorable results that reflect the scientific ambition and capabilities of the nation’s youth.

According to program organizers, 169 teams from across the Emirates participated in the national FLL competitions, which unfolded over two stages. Of these, 40 teams reached the final round to compete for the national championship. The competition assessed participants across four main areas, including robot programming and design, innovative engineering projects aligned with this year’s theme—marine life and its preservation—and values of teamwork, collaboration, and creativity.

Hamdan Bin Rashid Center for Giftedness and Innovation team delivered an outstanding performance, securing second place in the Champion’s Award and first place in both the Robot Game and Robot Design categories at the local level. They went on to claim the Champion’s Award nationally, along with second place in the Robot Game.

Members of the student team expressed pride in their accomplishments and shared their enthusiasm for the upcoming global finals. They reaffirmed their commitment to further developing their skills, refining their strategies, and presenting their innovative project before an esteemed panel of international judges.