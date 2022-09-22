Sharjah: Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) has opened the country’s first interactive hall that teaches children about archaeology and Sharjah’s antiquities.

Located at Sharjah Archeology Museum, the hall that employs unconventional teaching methods, provides children aged 4 to 12 years with the opportunity to learn about the origins and development of Sharjah’s human culture, history and development.

“Archaeology is a fascinating topic for children in particular as it encourages curiosity, discovery and wonder,” said Manal Ataya, Director General of Sharjah Museums Authority.

The way it has been designed and the techniques and models it employs, the hall will help develop children’s senses and stimulate their imagination.

It will also test youngsters' understanding of significant archeological findings that were uncovered in Sharjah and date back to the Stone Age and to the early AD centuries revealing remarkable information about the populations of the emirate at the time.

“Learning about UAE archaeology and it’s ancient history is critical for children to understand the past and appreciate the remarkable work of archaeologists. With our new children’s interactive hall we hope to create a space for play and learning,” said Ataya.

Activities, display screens and a model of ‘Al Thuqaibah House’ that was discovered in the center of Sharjah in Al Madam area and dates back to 3000 years, will speak of the ingenuity of these populations in adapting to the environment and making full use of natural resources to manufacture weapons, hunting tools and coins and how they contributed to the development of an economy based on trade and irrigated agriculture.

A life-size camel figurine on display at the hall will educate children about domestication of animals by Sharjah people over three thousand years ago.

It will also help them understand how camels have helped facilitate transportation of people and products including incense and spices to the trade centers in Muwailih and Maliha, in addition to using its leather and wool to make tents and rugs.

At the shadow corner, pupils will engage in different activities and will learn how to reflect shapes of animals that lived in ancient Sharjah on a wall, using their hands and a source of light.

Other corners in the hall will offer activities including painting on rocks and arranging images that all help tell the story of old Sharjah.

“At SMA we continue to introduce new ways that offer engaging and transformative experiences for children and families. We design series of year-round activities and programs to inspire children through solving mysteries from clues and putting pieces together to tell untold stories of our past,” Ataya added.

