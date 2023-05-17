Sharjah, UAE – Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) is organizing a virtual conference on May 18th, coinciding with the International Museum Day (IMD) which in this year’s edition focuses on sustainability and well-being.

In conjunction with the conference, SMA is celebrating the international day by offering free admission to all its museums on May 18th.

Titled “The Role of Digitalizing Collections in Museums and Cultural Institutions towards the Sustainable Development of our Communities”, the conference consists of three sessions each addressing a critical aspect of the digitization and preservation process.

Kicking off at 10am with a keynote by Manal Ataya, the Director General of SMA, It aims to explore the latest trends, technologies, and practices employed by cultural institutions in the Arab region and beyond to digitize and archive collections, foster sustainable practices, and engage audiences through digital platforms.

“We know that using new platforms and technologies to protect and preserve information is crucial to further create access to cultural heritage to a wide and varied global audience,” said Manal Ataya.

She said the Authority is committed to learning and promoting art and culture in ways that support the sustainable development of the community.

“Our recent augmented reality project in Khor Fakkan, is just one example. It demonstrates the incredible potential of blending virtual and physical worlds to engage visitors in new ways bringing our collections to life in an interactive and immersive experiences that meet new expectations of our visitors” she said.

The project uses natural movement, 3D animated story and target AR tracking, to allow people to interact seamlessly with the physical environment of the Resistance Monument and its objects.

“It provides a unique storytelling of Khor Fakkan’s heroic resistance during the Portuguese invasion in 1507, combining artificial intelligence gaze technology with the latest AR foundation technology” Ataya added.

The first session, titled “New platforms and technologies used to digitize collections and foster sustainable practices in museums and cultural institutions,” will be moderated by Hazelle Page, Collections Management Manager at SMA, and led by Shaikha Al Mutairi, Head of the National Culture section at Juma Al Majid Center, Nasra AlBlooshi, Planning and Following-up Officer at Arabian Gulf Digital Archive and David Joseph Wrisley, Associate Professor of Digital Humanities New York University – Abu Dhabi.

This session will cover topics including the use of blockchain technology to secure and track the provenance of digital objects, the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate the digitization process, and the use of virtual and augmented reality to create immersive experiences for visitors.

Featuring renowned speakers including Samar Tariq Abdul Raheem Ozrail, PMDA Researcher & Archivist at The Palestinian Museum, Faten Rochdy, Resource Center Unit Head at Louvre Abu Dhabi and Dr. Zaki Aslan, Director and Regional Representative, ICCROM-Sharjah Regional Conservation Centre, UAE, the second session is titled “How are different institutions digitizing and archiving collections of importance to the Arab region?”.

The speakers will be sharing case studies of successful digitization projects and discussing the impact of digital archives on access to cultural heritage, and the challenges and opportunities associated with new platforms and technologies used for protecting and preserving information.

“Engaging audiences through digital platforms” session which concludes the conference, will be moderated by Dr. Gokce Okandan, Associate Professor - American University of Sharjah and features Shaikha Nawar Al-Qasimi, Vice President at Sharjah Art Foundation, and Shamma Alketbi, Marketing and Communication Department Manager at SMA.

Speakers will talk about how virtual reality, augmented reality, social media, mobile apps, and other emerging technologies can be used to enhance the visitor experience, promote education, and drive engagement.

Concluding at 2pm, the conference will be insightful and informative, highlighting opportunities and challenges for industry professionals.

In its ongoing celebrations, the authority will host an array of activities and workshops catering to diverse interests from May 19th to May 25th.

These will feature Laughter Yoga and unconditional laughter exercises, aimed at promoting a happier and healthier lifestyle.

The session which may not be suitable for individuals with heart disease or herniated discs, will happen at Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization and is led by Life Coach and Laughter Yoga Leader Bashaer Yateem.

Interested members of the public can book their spots or seek further information by calling 065655455.

Additionally, Sharjah Aquarium invites the public to immerse themselves in an ambiance of serenity and tranquility in a specially equipped walk in meditation room that is open from 19 to 25 May during visiting hours.

Visitors attending other activities and workshops can delight in discovering the mysteries of the UAE's ancient irrigation system, marine ecosystem, palm trees, and traditional crafts.

More workshops will cover topics on sustainability such as recycling, pottery making and decoration, renewable energy, decorating paper bags with geometric patterns, and coins from ancient civilizations.

For further details, the public is encouraged to visit https://www.sharjahmuseums.ae/.

International Museum Day, occurring annually on or close to the 18th of May, is a worldwide event managed by the International Council of Museums.

Each year, the occasion spotlights a unique theme that shifts to symbolize a significant topic or challenge that global museums are facing.

This day celebrates the vital role museums serve in safeguarding our cultural legacy and enhancing knowledge.