Sharjah: Sharjah Livestock Market, a project of Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, graciously received 150,000 visitors during the first quarter of 2023, marking an increase of 40% compared to the same period in 2022.

These statistics endorse the market's position among the most prominent livestock markets in the region, as a result of its distinguished services in accordance with the highest standards and international quality systems in the industry. The market also benefits from highly advanced infrastructure, which has directly contributed to increased customer demand over the past year.

Eng. Abdalla Al Shamsi, Manager of Sharjah Livestock Market, said: "Our results for the first quarter of 2023 reflect all of the hard work and dedication our team has put in to achieve Sharjah's strategic vision in promoting sustainable development and creating service facilities to cater to Sharjah residents. Our work is in line with the Emirate’s vision to advance civil society and its well-being."

Al Shamsi added: "We are eager to continue developing and improving the market’s services, in line with our beloved visitors’ diverse requirements and needs. Through continuous advancements according to the highest international standards for market space, facilities, hygiene and public health, we hope to continue being at the forefront of economic and social development in the Emirate of Sharjah."

Sharjah Livestock Market Facilities:

Sharjah Livestock Market, spanning an area of approximately 170,000 square meters, includes 140 sheep shops equipped with pens, 26 livestock shops with designated slaughterhouse, as well as 73 poultry shops with designated slaughterhouse.

The livestock market additionally houses 44 feed shops, 34 multi-use shops, 30 nursery shops, an auction yard for selling livestock, a Friday market yard, a mosque to accommodate 386 worshipers, and a livestock slaughterhouse to accommodate around 200 heads of cattle per hour.

Market Slaughterhouse Capacity:

The Sharjah Livestock Market abattoir accommodates 250 heads of cattle per hour distributed across 3 service lines. 55 expert butchers work under the supervision of 8 supervisors who ensure smooth operations. 7 veterinarians are also present at the slaughterhouse to monitor the abattoir and livestock pens, in addition to 55 cleaning staff to maintain hygiene of equipment and facilitate delivery of meat to the shoppers.

Strategic Location:

Sharjah Livestock Market benefits from its highly convenient and strategic location. Located at the junction of Al Dhaid Road and Emirates Transit Road, the market’s prime location facilitates easy entry and exit to the market away from road congestion, allowing visitors to shop comfortably.

About Sharjah Asset Management Company:

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. It strives to achieve its vision of promoting economic and social development and supporting as well as accelerating the sustainable economic growth in the Emirate of Sharjah, in partnership with public and private sectors. The company encourages investment and the promotion of social responsibility through optimal use of resources, meeting the needs of the community of the Emirate of Sharjah, and ensuring overall sustainable wellbeing.