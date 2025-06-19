Government & private entities, international organisations, and communication professionals can apply in SGCA’s four key categories: innovation, crisis communication, integration, & soft power, until July 24, 2025.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA), globally recognised for honouring communicators as architects of reputation and agents of societal impact, is welcoming submissions from around the world across 23 categories. Among these are four internationally relevant categories that reflect key themes in modern communication: Best Integrated Communication System, Best Innovation in Government Communication, Best Crisis Communication Strategy, and Best Investment in Soft Power to Support Communication Programmes.

Applications for the 12th edition of SGCA will remain open until Thursday, July 24, 2025, and can be submitted through the official portal: https://gca.sgmb.ae/en.

Submissions from eligible parties, including government and private institutions, international organisations, and communication professionals must reflect work initiated or significantly updated within the past two years.

Category highlights

The award for Best Integrated Communication System category honors those who have excelled in creating and implementing an integrated and innovative communication system for government institutions or international organisations, which brings together technical methodology to reliably and effectively build and manage an organisation's reputation, and develops government communication teams capable of implementing unconventional and innovative communication campaigns and practices.

The jury will focus on essential criteria such as the clarity and adaptability of the strategy, the integration of communication components, and the innovation in communication methods. They will also assess the quality and impact of the content, tangible outcomes within both the community and government sectors, and the efficient use of resources. Successful submissions will showcase leadership, the ability to adapt to change, and measurable success in fostering public trust and collaboration through effective communication strategies.

The award for Best Innovation in Government Communication category honours groundbreaking initiatives by government, private, or international organisations that enhance communication capabilities, adapt to changes, and provide innovative solutions to local challenges. Successful entries will demonstrate how they anticipate future trends, meet evolving audience needs, and improve the efficiency of government communication through creative use of technology.

The jury will evaluate entries based on the clarity and originality of the idea, its integration with existing communication strategies, measurable impact, and long-term sustainability. Key criteria include innovation, scalability, the use of technology, and the ability to solve societal challenges, along with encouraging collaboration between people and machines for the future of government communication.

The award Best Crisis Communication Strategy category recognises organisations that have implemented effective and timely communication strategies during crises of significant social impact. The strategy must demonstrate speed, transparency, and accuracy while mitigating the crisis's psychological and tangible effects. Successful entries will show how the strategy addressed health, environmental, economic, or social crises, minimising negative outcomes and raising public awareness.

The jury will evaluate the strategy’s alignment with the crisis, clarity of objectives, creativity, and use of media channels. Key criteria include measurable impact, responsiveness to public needs, and the strategy’s ability to engage diverse audiences while achieving its goals and ensuring transparency. The focus will also be on the long-term social impact and sustainability of the strategy’s results.

The award for Best Investment in Soft Power to Support Communication Programmes category recognises government agencies, organisations, or private institutions that aim to influence public opinion and drive change through communication channels that are more engaging and accessible to communities, by using the influence of arts, culture, sports, economics, technology, education, drama, and music. These efforts contribute to development, serve the public good, and build strong reputations and identities.

The jury will evaluate the effectiveness, creativity, and social impact of these investments, focusing on how they engage the public, promote cultural understanding, and deliver measurable outcomes. Sustainability, integration with broader communication strategies, and the transparency of the initiative will also be major factors in the evaluation.

In a rapidly evolving world, where public trust depends on transparency and resonance, these awards are open to local, regional, and international entities and emphasise communication projects that have demonstrated the ability to respond to change, shift perceptions, ultimately having a measurable impact on society.

Now in its 12th edition, SGCA stands as a global benchmark for government communication excellence. In 2024, the award received more than 3,800 entries from 44 countries. The award continues to build trust, inspire action, drive positive change, and redefine the relationship between institutions and societies across borders and cultures.