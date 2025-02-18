Developing an electronic linkage to accelerate and simplify investor transactions.

H.E. Al Mazrouei: "Our goal is to create a safe, sustainable, and business-friendly environment for investors and entrepreneurs."

H.E. Al Naqbi: "Sharjah Civil Defence is committed to supporting economic and industrial growth through enhanced safety and security measures.”

Sharjah: The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority (SAIF Zone) and the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) have held discussions with the Sharjah General Directorate of Civil Defence to strengthen cooperation in security and safety standards within the emirate’s free zones.

The talks explored ways to develop procedures according to global best practices, improve services offered to investors, and reinforce Sharjah’s position as a leading, secure, and business-friendly destination.

The discussions took place during a meeting held at the SAIF Zone, where H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the HFZA and SAIF Zone, received H.E. Brigadier Sami Khamees Al Naqbi, Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance information-sharing mechanisms, particularly regarding commercial activities and business classifications, as well as improving services rendered to investors by streamlining processes. The two entities also addressed ways to accelerate the issuance of building completion certificates and compliance certificates for preventive safety requirements at economic establishments.

Sustainable Economic Development

His Excellency Saud Salim Al Mazrouei stressed that this meeting is a significant step forward, opening a new chapter of collaboration and teamwork between both sides. “We will spare no effort to provide a conducive business environment that’s not only safe and sustainable but also thriving and innovative for investors, entrepreneurs, and companies.”

Al Mazrouei stressed that security and safety are the foundation of economic growth and long-term development, acting as key drivers for progress. He further noted that the two free zones are committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and security within economic establishments.

“From conducting regular and thorough inspections of industrial facilities and warehouses to ensure compliance with preventive measures and the implementation of safety protocols, to organising awareness campaigns, workshops, and lectures, HFZA and SAIF Zone aim to create a safer and more informed work environment. We are keen to educate investors and company representatives on the importance of adhering to safety and security procedures in all their industrial and commercial operations.”

His Excellency also spoke highly of the efforts made by the Sharjah Civil Defense to safeguard lives and property and ensure the safety of the industrial and commercial sectors in the emirate.

Prosperous future

For his part, Brigadier Sami Khamis Al Naqbi emphasised that the growing collaboration between Sharjah Civil Defence and Sharjah free zones is key to creating a safer and more business-friendly environment.

He highlighted that this meeting aligns perfectly with the Civil Defence’s strategy to promote security and safety while fostering close cooperation and valuable partnerships to build a secure and prosperous future for society.

He added that the Sharjah Civil Defence is committed to supporting the emirate’s economic, commercial, and industrial progress, stressing that safety and security are essential pillars for advancing sustainable development.

“During the meeting, we talked about several important proposals designed to enhance service efficiency and accelerate the implementation of necessary procedures. These steps will greatly benefit investors by providing a more flexible and streamlined work environment.”

In addition, Al Naqbi praised the significant contributions of HFZA and SAIF Zone to attracting foreign investments and delivering exceptional services and competitive advantages to investors.

Recommendations and proposals

The meeting concluded with a series of key recommendations aimed at enhancing coordination and streamlining investor services. One of the key proposals was to develop an electronic system linking the free zone authorities with Sharjah Civil Defense, allowing for faster and more seamless transaction processing for businesses.

The discussion also explored the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between HFZA, SAIF Zone, and Sharjah Civil Defence to formalise their commitment to improving safety standards and streamlining procedures.

To turn these plans into action, the two sides agreed to set up a joint business group comprising representatives from both sides. This team will be entrusted with developing a strategic plan to integrate services through digital platforms, in collaboration with Sharjah Digital, to streamline processes, enhance inspection and compliance tracking, and address security and safety challenges more effectively.