Sharjah: Sharjah Education Academy welcomed 106 students to the Early Childhood Education Certification (ECEC) Program at its new campus, as part of the educational scholarships funded in collaboration with Invest Bank. These scholarships form part of a broader initiative comprising 187 educational scholarships, which the Academy announced last year as part of a strategic partnership aimed at preparing qualified teachers and teaching assistants in line with international best practices and strengthening the quality of early childhood education as a foundational stage in children’s holistic development.

In conjunction with the start of the new intake, the Academy hosted an orientation session for scholarship recipients enrolled in the program. The session introduced participants to the program’s structure and core focus areas, while highlighting its role in strengthening educators’ professional capacities and pedagogical awareness, ultimately contributing to richer, higher-quality learning experiences for young children.

Accredited by the National Qualification Center at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and delivered in both Arabic and English, the Early Childhood Education Certification Program aims to equip early childhood practitioners with specialised knowledge and skills that support children’s cognitive, social, and emotional development. The program adopts contemporary educational practices designed to elevate early learning environments and generate sustainable educational impact.

Developed in collaboration with the University of Helsinki HY+, the program draws on the latest research and evidence-based approaches in early childhood education, inspired by Finland’s internationally recognised model, which emphasises exploratory learning and active participation. Sharjah Education Academy has led the localisation and Arabic adaptation of the content to ensure alignment with the UAE’s cultural context, educational priorities, and national values.

The partnership between Sharjah Education Academy and Invest Bank represents a strong model of collaboration between the education and banking sectors, underscoring the importance of long-term partnerships in supporting educational quality and workforce development. This collaboration has already resulted in the enrolment of 81 students in the program's first cohort, with Emirati women accounting for 70% of the total 187 scholarship recipients, reflecting the program’s contribution to building qualified national talent and advancing the quality of early childhood education practices across the UAE.

About Sharjah Education Academy

Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) is a leading academic and professional institution dedicated to advancing the quality of education in the United Arab Emirates and beyond. Founded in 2020 under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, SEA aims to empower educators, school leaders, and researchers. SEA delivers innovative, research-informed programmes that support lifelong learning and educational excellence.

Through strategic partnerships with local and international institutions, the Academy provides professional development opportunities, graduate-level degrees, and cutting-edge research that shape future-ready learning environments. SEA also holds a vital role in policy dialogue, leadership development, and the cultivation of inclusive, learner-centered practices across the educational landscape. Driven by Sharjah’s vision for sustainable development and human capital investment, SEA is committed to transforming education through collaboration, innovation, and global insight.