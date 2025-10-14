Sharjah: The Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held its 14th regular meeting to review the progress achieved in its 2025 operational plan, overseeing the Chamber’s performance and key initiatives aimed at enhancing private sector competitiveness and promoting its sustainable growth.

The meeting underscored the Chamber’s commitment to maintaining its role as a key driver of Sharjah’s economic development through a forward-looking strategic vision focused on building constructive partnerships and unlocking new opportunities for the business community.

The meeting, held at SCCI’s headquarters, was chaired by H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI. It was attended by Sheikh Majid Faisal Khalid Al Qasemi, First Vice Chairman of SCCI, and H.E. Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI, along with board members. Also present were H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, as well as other senior officials from the Chamber’s departments.

The Board reviewed the implementation status of the Chamber’s operational plan and the key achievements made to date. The meeting placed special emphasis on the bespoke initiatives rolled out to serve the private sector and meet its specific needs. The Board members expressed their satisfaction with the Chamber’s effective efforts to advance its strategic vision and shape the future of business in the emirate.

Discussions highlighted the Chamber’s ongoing initiatives to strengthen the visibility and competitiveness of the private sector across domestic and global markets. These efforts include participation in major trade fairs and economic forums, alongside the organisation and hosting of numerous trade missions.

The Board reaffirmed the strategic importance of fostering enduring partnerships between local enterprises and international counterparts, as a key driver in enhancing member engagement, facilitating market access, and expanding business growth.

In his remarks, H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais stated that the Sharjah Chamber operates under the wise guidance of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and remains committed to advancing toward a proactive and ambitious phase aimed at shaping the emirate’s economic future.

He added that the Board’s periodic meetings are strategic checkpoints for performance evaluation and future planning, aimed at strengthening Sharjah’s global business competitiveness.

Al Owais reaffirmed SCCI’s commitment to fostering a world-class business environment by advancing supportive infrastructure and flexible regulatory frameworks that empower the private sector and attract high-value investment, reinforcing Sharjah’s status as a leading and sustainable economic centre.

During the meeting, H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi highlighted the Sharjah Chamber’s strategic contributions toward member empowerment, emphasising that its operational framework is designed around measurable impact and outcome-based initiatives.

He noted that the Chamber’s success is reflected in the tangible benefits delivered to the business ecosystem, including new partnerships and cross-border collaborations generated through international participation.

He further said that the Chamber’s specialised services play a pivotal role in enhancing the growth of member companies, driven by a proactive management team committed to executing the Board’s strategic vision and advancing Sharjah’s sustainable economic development.

The meeting also addressed future plans and the Chamber’s role in nurturing the local business ecosystem, with a particular focus on supporting entrepreneurs and SMEs as drivers of innovation and economic diversification.

